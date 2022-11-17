Home prices plateau as high mortgage rates chill market

A new, slower equilibrium may be settling in after years of imbalance

High mortgage rates stifled sales, now down 24% year over year and 17% from October 2019

Rates are also stymieing sellers. New listings dropped by more than 12% since September.

Typical rent in the U.S. fell for the first time in two years.

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyers and sellers are both stepping away as skyrocketing mortgage rates have settled the housing market into a more balanced state, according to the latest Zillow® market report1. Home values remained nearly flat in October as new inventory waned and sales continued to fall from the pandemic frenzy.

"Home prices in October remained in suspended animation as more buyers, but especially sellers, took a wait-and-see approach to market conditions," said Skylar Olsen, chief economist at Zillow. "Fewer home sales is the hallmark of a housing market lull, but right now potential sellers sensitive to losing their historically low mortgage rates have as much, if not more, of a reason to wait for a robust spring season and hope for mortgage rate relief. With some renewed competition, buyers hoping for aggressive price declines may be disappointed in all but the frothiest pandemic-era markets."

Rapidly rising mortgage rates coupled with stubbornly high home prices are driving drastic drops in affordability. The share of income spent on monthly mortgage payments has risen from 27.7% in February to 37.3% in October — well above a previous peak of 35% in 2006. Housing payments are considered to be a financial burden when they exceed 30% of a household's income.

The monthly mortgage payment on the purchase of a typical house in the U.S., even when putting 20% down, was $1,910 in October. That's a 77% jump year over year and a 107% increase — nearly $1,000 — from 2019. Monthly payment figures are even higher when including taxes and insurance and when putting less than 20% down, as more than half of borrowers do.

Affordability challenges are weighing heavily on sales. Sales counts, nowcast for the most recent month due to latency, show significant slowing in recent months and standing 16% to 17% below pre-pandemic October norms.

While it's tempting to focus on buyers, mortgage-rate-driven affordability changes are highly impactful on seller behavior, keeping more existing homes out of the market. While first-time buyers have experienced continued pressure on rent as well, homeowners who bought or refinanced when rates were near record lows in 2020 and 2021 are sitting on substantial home value gains and have little incentive to take out a new home loan, deciding instead to enjoy their current monthly payment.

To that point, the number of new for-sale listings dropped by more than 12% month over month, bringing the flow of listings to the market 24% lower than in 2021 and 21% below 2019. The steepest drops in new listings from September came in Seattle (-28.5%), Denver (-26%) and Washington, D.C. (-24.2%). New inventory increased month over month in two major metros — Jacksonville (3.1%) and Tampa (1.3%) — while the smallest declines took place in other Florida cities and across relatively affordable metros in the Midwest.

The drastic pullback of new listings has stalled out the recovery in total inventory that began in March. There are slightly more (1.8%) for-sale listings on Zillow than a year ago, but still far fewer (-36.1%) than in October 2019.

With both supply and demand drying up, U.S. home values held steady, rising 0.1% since September, marking the fourth consecutive month of muted movement. Typical home values are $358,458, up nearly 12% over 2021 and 43% higher than before the pandemic. Major metros with the largest home value appreciation since 2019 are Tampa (72%), Austin (64%), Jacksonville (62%) and Phoenix (60%).

Some expensive Western markets, including Los Angeles (+0.8%) and Riverside (+0.4%), abruptly snapped steep value-losing streaks; time will tell if September marked the bottom for price declines in these cities. Las Vegas (-2.3%) and Austin (-2.2%) saw the sharpest home value declines among major metro areas.



The Zillow Observed Rent Index showed a slight 0.1% decrease from September to October , ending a two-year streak in rent growth. The decline is a small step toward normalcy, harking back to October declines seen from 2017 through 2020. Typical U.S. rent is now $2,040, up 9.6% since last October and nearly 27% since 2019.

Metropolitan Area* October Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) (Raw) October ZHVI Year-Over-Year (YoY) Change Monthly Mortgage Cost (20% Down) Monthly Mortgage Cost Change, YoY New For-Sale Listings Change, Month Over Month (MoM) Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) Zillow Observed Rent Index Change, YoY United States $358,458 11.9 % $1,910 77.0 % -12.3 % $2,040 9.6 % New York, NY $618,741 7.9 % $3,303 69.7 % -15.2 % $3,212 13.2 % Los Angeles, CA $904,367 5.4 % $4,826 66.5 % -10.6 % $2,979 8.9 % Chicago, IL $312,194 8.2 % $1,663 70.8 % -16.8 % $1,869 8.7 % Dallas–Fort Worth, TX $391,640 16.1 % $2,082 84.3 % -17.5 % $1,855 9.8 % Philadelphia, PA $341,929 9.8 % $1,813 71.5 % -10.8 % $1,793 6.8 % Houston, TX $315,089 13.0 % $1,678 78.8 % -11.0 % $1,613 5.8 % Washington, DC $552,639 6.0 % $2,939 65.9 % -24.2 % $2,257 6.5 % Miami–Fort Lauderdale, FL $473,630 23.3 % $2,526 96.8 % -0.6 % $2,827 16.4 % Atlanta, GA $380,542 14.2 % $2,038 84.6 % -16.4 % $2,002 7.2 % Boston, MA $646,045 6.9 % $3,457 69.0 % -22.8 % $2,806 10.1 % San Francisco, CA $1,369,586 1.9 % $7,340 61.2 % -23.1 % $3,199 5.8 % Detroit, MI $239,563 6.9 % $1,276 68.2 % -9.3 % $1,460 7.5 % Riverside, CA $571,380 8.3 % $3,052 72.1 % -11.0 % $2,584 7.1 % Phoenix, AZ $449,590 6.4 % $2,418 70.7 % -13.7 % $1,938 4.8 % Seattle, WA $757,177 7.9 % $4,042 71.5 % -28.5 % $2,285 6.8 % Minneapolis–St. Paul, MN $371,658 5.6 % $1,979 65.7 % -20.7 % $1,632 4.3 % San Diego, CA $876,288 7.6 % $4,711 71.3 % -13.1 % $3,105 12.8 % St. Louis, MO $246,368 10.1 % $1,308 72.0 % -6.9 % $1,273 9.8 % Tampa, FL $391,409 21.2 % $2,090 94.0 % 1.3 % $2,135 9.8 % Baltimore, MD $378,548 7.6 % $2,014 68.4 % -16.8 % $1,798 4.1 % Denver, CO $621,003 8.0 % $3,319 71.8 % -26.0 % $2,028 6.3 % Pittsburgh, PA $209,221 3.4 % $1,117 62.4 % -10.0 % $1,338 6.6 % Portland, OR $562,754 5.4 % $3,008 66.5 % -23.0 % $1,949 7.6 % Charlotte, NC $386,769 16.4 % $2,072 86.9 % -14.8 % $1,824 10.4 % Sacramento, CA $590,167 4.4 % $3,153 64.3 % -18.6 % $2,326 4.9 % San Antonio, TX $339,669 12.9 % $1,818 80.2 % -11.8 % $1,518 6.0 % Orlando, FL $402,170 20.9 % $2,148 94.0 % -9.9 % $2,045 11.7 % Cincinnati, OH $265,208 10.2 % $1,412 73.3 % -8.8 % $1,505 11.5 % Cleveland, OH $219,237 9.7 % $1,171 72.3 % -5.9 % $1,370 8.8 % Kansas City, MO $291,747 10.4 % $1,548 73.6 % -12.3 % $1,364 11.0 % Las Vegas, NV $422,503 8.3 % $2,304 77.6 % -14.8 % $1,832 1.6 % Columbus, OH $302,536 10.7 % $1,622 76.4 % -10.3 % $1,509 9.0 % Indianapolis, IN $275,638 14.0 % $1,466 80.9 % -12.8 % $1,483 10.4 % San Jose, CA $1,568,484 6.2 % $8,287 65.8 % -20.9 % $3,341 8.3 % Austin, TX $541,125 2.3 % $2,934 65.8 % -22.9 % $1,912 6.0 % Virginia Beach, VA $335,691 10.6 % $1,786 73.7 % -14.1 % $1,648 5.3 % Nashville, TN $451,005 17.5 % $2,420 90.2 % -16.3 % $1,906 9.5 % Providence, RI $449,220 8.4 % $2,398 71.2 % -14.7 % $1,986 10.1 % Milwaukee, WI $271,085 8.5 % $1,436 68.5 % -12.6 % $1,243 6.8 % Jacksonville, FL $378,695 19.8 % $2,024 92.4 % 3.1 % $1,810 8.3 % Memphis, TN $236,600 13.2 % $1,261 80.4 % -11.7 % $1,501 7.6 % Oklahoma City, OK $223,762 13.5 % $1,188 78.5 % -1.0 % $1,316 6.4 % Louisville, KY $244,522 9.2 % $1,302 72.4 % -9.1 % $1,293 11.5 % Hartford, CT $324,546 10.3 % $1,724 72.2 % -4.2 % $1,707 9.1 % Richmond, VA $344,784 11.9 % $1,834 75.5 % -16.8 % $1,613 10.5 % New Orleans, LA $269,678 7.8 % $1,442 70.6 % -7.3 % $1,527 6.8 % Buffalo, NY $244,383 8.1 % $1,303 69.9 % -8.9 % $1,255 8.3 % Raleigh, NC $445,853 13.7 % $2,396 84.5 % -21.0 % $1,793 9.5 % Birmingham, AL $250,650 11.9 % $1,335 76.6 % -9.7 % $1,326 7.7 % Salt Lake City, UT $583,074 6.1 % $3,110 69.0 % -16.1 % $1,764 10.6 %

*Table ordered by market size

