KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND AND DIVIDEND ON PREFERRED STOCKS

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the fourth quarter of 2022:

A cash dividend of $0.205 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares (NYSE: KEY). The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on November 29, 2022 ;





A dividend of $312.50 per share (equivalent to $12.50 per depositary share (CUSIP #493267AK4)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (CUSIP #493267603), payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022 , for the period commencing on (and including) September 15, 2022 , to (but excluding) December 15, 2022 ;





A dividend of $15.3125 per share (equivalent to $.382813 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.I)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (CUSIP #493267801), payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022 , for the period commencing on (and including) September 15, 2022 , to (but excluding) December 15, 2022 ;





A dividend of $14.1250 per share (equivalent to $.353125 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.J)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (CUSIP #493267884), payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022 , for the period commencing on (and including) September 15, 2022 , to (but excluding) December 15, 2022 ;





A dividend of $14.0625 per share (equivalent to $.351563 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.K)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (CUSIP #493267850), payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022 , for the period commencing on (and including) September 15, 2022 , to (but excluding) December 15, 2022 ; and





A dividend of $19.1167 per share (equivalent to $.477917 per depositary share (NYSE: KEY.L)) on the corporation's outstanding Fixed Rate Reset Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series H (CUSIP #4932678356), payable on December 15, 2022 , to holders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2022 , for the period commencing on (and including) August 24, 2022 , to (but excluding) December 15, 2022 .

The cash dividend of $0.205 per common share represents a 5% increase compared to the $0.195 per common share paid last quarter.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications, and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/ . KeyBank is Member FDIC.

KeyBank (PRNewsFoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewsfoto/KeyCorp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KeyCorp