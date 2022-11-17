Seelaus Asset Management Expands Analyst Program for Underrepresented Groups in Finance with an Allocation from Microsoft

CHATHAM, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelaus Asset Management LLC (SAM), a women-owned business enterprise, announced an allocation from Microsoft Corporation into their Short Duration Investment Grade Credit Strategy. The allocation will allow SAM to directly expand their training program for women in finance.

Seelaus is not only committed to redressing the gender imbalance in the asset management industry by building a stronger pipeline of young women into the field, but also to working with investors like Microsoft that are committed to investing with impact and investing with women and diverse owned managers.

The program launched in July 2021 with the hire of two analysts. It was created in collaboration with Apple and seeks to provide the analysts firsthand exposure to various internal departments throughout portfolio management, operations, research, trade execution, compliance, marketing, finance, and business development. At the conclusion of the program, the Seelaus Asset Management team will work to place the analysts in a permanent position either internally or in partnership with other asset managers and corporate investment teams who support our objective.

"At Seelaus Asset Management we approach impact investing by looking at our core competency, track record and existing investment expertise through the lens of impact," said R. Seelaus & Co. CEO Annie Seelaus. "We believe any investment objective can be met with impact without concession. We are very proud of the analyst program and see it as a scalable solution to address critical underrepresentation of women in asset management."

"Microsoft is committed to leverage our resources to help accelerate diversity and inclusion across our ecosystem and are particularly pleased that our allocation to Seelaus Asset Management will be used to expand access to skills training and education for women in finance," said Anita Mehra, Corporate Vice President of Global Treasury & Financial Services at Microsoft.

Seelaus' experienced credit portfolio managers will be managing a short duration portfolio for Microsoft. The strategy can be customized in any fashion suitable for a client: duration, rating and issuer constraints are all flexible. This allocation is another example of how institutional capital commitments are helping expand the opportunity set for diverse and minority owned firms.

Seelaus Asset Management, LLC ("SAM") is a subsidiary of R. Seelaus & Co., Inc. and is a SEC-registered investment advisor. It specializes in fixed income portfolio management and tactical asset allocation investment strategies for private clients, family offices, financial advisors, insurance companies, pension plans and other institutional investors. SAM strategies include those focused on impact investing, municipal bonds, corporate bonds, MBS and domestic equities. The firm has offices in Chatham NJ, Redbank NJ, and Boca Raton FL. SAM is qualified to do business in various state jurisdictions where required.

Information about Seelaus Asset Management and the Seelaus Group of companies is available at www.rseelaus.com.

