Spirit Airlines Celebrates Inaugural San Antonio Flight by Doubling Service

Daily service to Las Vegas and Orlando starts, with Baltimore/Washington D.C. and Fort Lauderdale launching March 2023

Photos and video available HERE

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio travel options soared today as Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) launched its daily, nonstop service from San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to popular leisure destinations, including Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO). Guests will enjoy even More Go in the new year with the carrier announcing the addition of two new routes to Baltimore/Washington D.C. (BWI) and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) starting March 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"It's exciting to kick off our new service with plans to grow and give San Antonio travelers even more low-fare options to explore popular vacation destinations," said Lania Rittenhouse, Vice President of Guest Experience, Brand & Communications for Spirit Airlines and President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation. "We can't wait to welcome Guests from San Antonio onboard one of the youngest fleets in the industry and give back to the community through the Spirit Charitable Foundation."

Spirit Airlines Routes at SAT: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily November 17, 2022 Orlando (MCO) Daily November 17, 2022 Baltimore/Washington D.C. (BWI)NEW Daily March 8, 2023 Fort Lauderdale (FLL)NEW Daily March 8, 2023

"Spirit Airlines makes it easy for families to explore San Antonio. We're thrilled to have Orlando and Las Vegas as affordable travel options in and out of the top tourist destination in Texas," said Jesus H. Saenz, Director of Airports, San Antonio Airport System. "There's so much to see and do here in San Antonio. We're happy to give our travelers more flights to popular places and add new routes as we expand."

The Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated its new service in San Antonio, also known as "Military City USA," with a $20,000 donation to Soldiers' Angels, supporting the distribution of aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and families living in San Antonio. The nonprofit's global network of volunteers works to ensure that those who serve or have served are supported, uplifted, and remembered through a variety of support programs for deployed and wounded service members, veterans, and their families.

"We are so grateful for the incredible support we have received from The Spirit Charitable Foundation. We know how important supporting veterans and active military is to the foundation and we are thrilled to establish this ongoing partnership which will facilitate their desire to give back to those who have served," said Amy Palmer, Soldiers' Angels President and CEO.

Soar With Us

There is no limit to how fast and how far you can grow within Spirit. We're growing and hiring Pilots, Flight Attendants, Aviation Maintenance Technicians and other roles across the company. Visit spirit.com/careers for information.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Spirit continues its commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky:

Spirit's Fit Fleet® is one of the most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, with 33 more planes projected for delivery in 2023.

Recently announced more cabin enhancement s with wider seats, added cushion, new headrests, and upgrades to our unique Big Front Seat®.

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from streaming services.

Recognition

Spirit was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 following its active efforts to create and celebrate a diverse workplace environment. The carrier also earned top marks in its APEX Official Airline Ratings™ category. Additionally, Spirit recently received the FAA's "Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence" for the fourth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte®. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.