VisualCamp wins CES Innovation Award for second consecutive year for its eye-tracking technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, a member of the Born2Global Centre (CEO Kim Jong-kap), and an artificial intelligence (AI)-based eye-tracking technology startup, announced on the 17th of this month that it has won the CES Innovation Award of CES 2023, the world's largest electronics fair, which will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8 next year.

VisualCamp won the award last year, in the "Software and Mobile Apps" category, for its eye-tracking software SeeSo SDK (software development kit) and again this year for its SeeSo Edu, a solution that applies SeeSo to education. With this recent accomplishment, the company's technology and innovation have been proven in the global market once again.

VisualCamp's SeeSo Edu

Forming the core of SeeSo Edu, which won the CES Innovation Award this year, SeeSo is an AI-based eye-tracking technology software solution that does not require separate hardware. It is an eye-tracking technology that anyone can easily use through a mobile device such as smartphone or tablet anytime, anywhere, thus overcoming the limitations of existing eye-tracking hardware devices. Licenses to this software have been provided to leading domestic educational companies such as LG U+, Kyowon, Mega Study, Woongjin, Ice Cream Edu, and Visang M Learning.

SeeSo Edu is unique in that it helps students engage in AI-based self-directed learning by allowing them to grasp their learning attitudes quantitatively. Through mobile devices' front-facing RGB cameras, SeeSo Edu gathers information on students' gaze direction, attention level, and drowsiness, among others. With these collected gaze data, it is possible to identify and provide reports on whether learners taking online classes take the examinations and fulfill their learning commitments.

VisualCamp's eye-tracking technology has been recognized worldwide by winning the CES 2023 Innovation Award as well as through its wins at the MWC Global Mobile Awards and GITEX North Star Dubai.

VisualCamp CEO Suk Yun-chan said, "We are very happy to be recognized again at CES, the world's largest electronics fair, following our win last year. It gives us even more motivation to accelerate our future entry into the global edtech market." He went on to say, "We are expanding our business by applying our innovative eye-tracking technology to various industries such as healthcare, e-commerce, and video media."

