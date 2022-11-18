In another leading move, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty reinvents its briggsfreeman.com into an even more robust, beautiful and immersive experience

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The No. 1 luxury brokerage in North Texas has introduced another class-leading tool for its clients and agents: an all-new briggsfreeman.com. Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty CEO Robbie Briggs revealed the new site in his weekly letter in the advertising pages of the Mansion section of The Wall Street Journal:

"Don't you love when something touted as new and improved really is improved?

That was our goal for the all-new briggsfreeman.com, a reinvention of our website. We spent a lot of time reimagining and then refining what we wanted briggsfreeman.com to do — and I think we got it.

One aim was to make it even simpler. It's almost irresistible to want to add more features to a new website, but we took the opposite approach. How do we make our site faster? How do we eliminate some clicks? How do we make sure you see our properties faster and even more intriguingly? That's why, for example, you'll find a prominent search bar at the top of the homepage, and why you can find our agents quickly from there, too.

Another goal? Clarity. Websites can have a lot of clever tricks and wording built into them, but we wanted to make things clear. That's why the site's design is simple, and why even our menu words are very straightforward.

Another mission was to make the new briggsfreeman.com work perfectly on a phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. It's fast and intuitive in all formats. But, we wanted to make the new site entertaining, too. Our properties are displayed in a more editorial way, in a magazine-like layout with the story of the property right there. And in one quick scroll on that page, you'll get facts about the neighborhood and market stats, too, including the median price per square foot in the area. We've also got immersive new pages for our blog, our print and digital publications, our guide to architecture, all of our special sales divisions and so much more. The pièce de résistance? The bold new pages about our expert agents, including their back stories, their listings, what they've sold and what their clients are saying about them. (Wait till you read those.)

So, give the new briggsfreeman.com a whirl. Make it a bookmark. Come see our properties and our people anytime — on your phone, your sofa, the plane or on vacation. We're ready whenever, and wherever, you are."

