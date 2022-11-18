DENSO's Victoria White Earns CADIA Impact Award for Creating Inclusive Cultures

White honored for contributions to workplace diversity, equity and inclusion at Athens, Tennessee, facility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. and ATHENS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced Victoria White, an employee at its manufacturing facility in Athens, Tennessee, has won a Center for Automotive Diversity, Inclusion & Advancement (CADIA) Impact Award. White, who is an advanced specialist of Staffing and Expatriate Support, was honored in the Creating Inclusive Cultures category at a ceremony yesterday.

The CADIA awards recognize and celebrate the excellence of individuals, teams and organizations who contribute to making a lasting impact on workplace diversity, equity and inclusion. More broadly, CADIA seeks to drive systemic change, support leaders' commitment to diversity and inclusion (D&I), and champion diverse talent.

White's role in expatriate support focuses on helping Japanese employees and their families adjust to life in Athens. She assists expatriates with housing needs, helps their children register for school and organizes orientation activities. White also helps American employees in Athens learn more about Japanese culture by creating activities that showcase unique Japanese traditions, including a recent tea ceremony in which employees could connect and increase cultural understanding.

"I'm honored that our efforts to create an inclusive, diverse culture at DENSO have made such an impact and are getting recognized," White said. "Supporting our Japanese employees and their families, as well as fostering cultural exchange, holds a close place in my heart. This work creates a welcoming environment, which helps us advance DENSO's mission to contribute to a better world."

In the community, White is active in Athens-area schools. She created a program called "Introduction to Japanese Culture and DENSO," in which she teaches local students about Japan, provides a multicultural perspective and discusses the importance of creating a better society through inclusion. 1,500 students have participated since its inception five years ago. She also supports an annual exchange program with Athens' Sister City, Isahaya, Japan, that brings groups of high school students from Japan to Athens for cultural immersion.

Additionally, White serves on several community boards, including the Athens-Isahaya Sister City Committee, the DENSO Women in Manufacturing Board and The HOPE Center, a nonprofit that advocates for and supports women and children who've experienced domestic violence. She volunteers with Nashville's Japanese Consulate and leads Japanese culture booths at local events.

"Victoria's passion for creating an inclusive workplace is admirable and has helped build a collaborative environment not just in Athens, but at DENSO sites across the region," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and executive lead for D&I. "Her commitment to the community, passion to help others and caring attitude help make DENSO a place where people of all backgrounds can succeed."

For those interested in working at a leading manufacturer committed to supporting diverse workplaces, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

