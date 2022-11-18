Habitas AlUla victorious in three categories at the AHEAD MEA 2022 Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Habitas, the sustainable, experience-led hospitality brand with properties on three continents, has added to its extensive accolades by sweeping the board at the prestigious AHEAD (the Awards for Hospitality Experience and Design) MEA 2022 Awards. Organised by industry-leading publication Sleeper, AHEAD comprises four regional annual awards programmes concluding in a global finale.

Habitas AlUla, the brand's first Middle East property was awarded in three categories: Resort; Spa & Wellness and Sustainability. Entries are judged by AHEAD's prestigious regional panels, comprising leading hoteliers, architects, interior designers and industry commentators.

Habitas AlUla leads with a focus on sustainability, community, and shared experience. Launched in November 2021 the property rests within an ancient oasis in the desert canyons of the Ashar Valley, surrounded by sandstone cliffs and palm groves.

This latest win adds to Habitas' existing success, which has seen its newest Mexico property, Habitas Bacalar, win multiple Best New Hotel-led awards including being named in both Travel + Leisure's It List and Conde Nast Traveler's Hot List 2022. Habitas AlUla, was further named winner of Best Hospitality Project in Architectural Digest's Middle East Design Awards 2021.

"Saudi Arabia is going through remarkable growth and changes and with Habitas AlUla we have the opportunity to create a very unique hospitality experience that is not only pioneering within KSA but also globally. Inviting guests from all over the world to dive into the rich histories of the region and bring them into the present in a resource-conscious way, which you'll see in everything from the traditional ingredients used in Tama, the on-site restaurant to the carefully designed spa therapies using local ingredients," comments Oliver Ripley, Habitas Co-founder & CEO. "Nature plays the driving role for Habitas AlUla and when creating the property, we ensured full immersion into the natural world, comfort and space designed for human connection and sustainability throughout the entire design and execution process."

Co-founded by entrepreneur Oliver Ripley along with his partners Kfir Levy and Eduardo Castillo in 2016, Habitas is a global hospitality group that draws conscious travelers seeking new experiences built around human connection, sustainability and local community empowerment. In 2021, the brand was named a winner of Travel + Leisure's Global Vision Awards.

The brand's impressive growth includes three additional properties set to open in 2022 and an additional 25 projects in the pipeline. Habitas launched its flagship home in Tulum in 2017 and continues to expand globally following the recent launch of Caravan Agafay - under the new sub-brand, Caravan by Habitas - with plans also underway for new Habitas locations in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Bhutan.

Habitas is a global hospitality group created by a diverse community of people seeking human connection, authentic experiences and a better future together. Redefining the concept of traditional luxury in hotels, Habitas' mission is to change people's lives through creating deeper human connections and to make a lasting impact on local communities through education, employment and the creation of sustainable micro-economies. With Homes currently located in Mexico, Namibia and Saudi Arabia, Habitas is expanding globally across Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia using its technology-driven approach and innovative vertically integrated model.

