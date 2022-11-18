Le Pain Quotidien, The Little Beet and Table by Little Beet United Under Convive Brands

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Pain Quotidien , the beloved European bakery & cafe brand with 56 US locations, The Little Beet , the innovative, vegetable-forward, fast-casual brand with 12 locations, and the full-service restaurant Table by Little Beet are proud to announce the formation of the new operating platform Convive Brands. Led by seasoned CEO Jon Weber, Convive Brands is building a world-class leadership team and developing the proprietary tools, processes, and infrastructure necessary to scale LPQ and Little Beet brands to realize their full potential in markets across the US.

Previously, the brands were successfully operated by Aurify Brands whose founders, John Rigos and Andy Stern, will continue as investors in Convive Brands. Eldridge Industries, the private investment firm that has supported the growth of Little Beet and financed the acquisition of LPQ has been instrumental in the formation of Convive Brands' operating platform.

"With the launch of Convive Brands, we are creating a new platform that will support meaningful growth, value creation and opportunity for our team members," said Jon Weber, CEO of Convive Brands. "Le Pain Quotidien, Little Beet and Table by Little Beet are high quality brands, and we are excited to help them flourish."

"This transition of the brands from Aurify to Jon and the team at Convive is consistent with our vision of identifying and scaling brands with potential to a certain stage and then having a talented team take them to the next level. We are confident that under Jon's leadership and as part of the new Convive platform, the brands will achieve tremendous growth and success," added Andy Stern, co-CEO of Aurify Brands.

"I am incredibly proud of the dynamic leadership team that is forming at Convive and excited to build upon the opportunity that John and Andy created," added Jon Weber.

Based in New York City, Convive Brands operates a portfolio of 70+ restaurants in multiple markets, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, District of Columbia, Florida and California. Convive is deeply committed to building quality brands that meaningfully connect with our guests and team members alike. Foundationally, we are passionately focused on developing a superb operating infrastructure led by engaged leaders to serve our team members who operate our restaurants.

At the forefront of the all-day bakery and cafe movement, Le Pain Quotidien was founded in 1990 in Belgium and has grown to over 250 locations internationally, with 56 locations in the United States. LPQ, as it is lovingly known, became popular in the early 2000's and was part of a daily ritual for many people. In 2020, Aurify Brands acquired LPQ US out of bankruptcy with a vision to revitalize the brand and re-establish it as a leader in the café bakery segment.

Little Beet is a fast-casual restaurant committed to serving nourishing, real food and to living well. Founded in 2014 with an ethos of serving wholesome food in a casual setting, Little Beet was a pioneer in the healthy fast casual segment and one of the first exclusively gluten-free restaurants.

Table by Little Beet is a vibrant, full-service restaurant offering seasonal, vegetable forward dishes. Table by Little Beet takes pride in inspired, comprehensive dishes that provide a little something for everyone and is dedicated to fostering community, providing a haven for guests with a variety of dietary preferences and offering intuitive, thoughtful service.

