Mental Health Nonprofit Invites Community to Walk & Talk After Thanksgiving

Honor Connor Hosts 2nd Annual Walk and Talk for Hope

WEST SIMSBURY, Conn., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honor Connor, a mental health, addiction and suicide prevention nonprofit based in West Simsbury, is hosting its 2nd Annual Walk & Talk For Hope, on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022.

Families & Friends get together Thanksgiving weekend to walk & talk about stuff that matters like your mental health.

"Our goal with Walk & Talk For Hope is to offer an opportunity for families and friends to come together and have real conversations about the stuff that matters and collectively work towards stopping the stigma around mental health," says Lisa Johnson, Honor Connor co-founder and managing director.

Participating in Walk & Talk is free, and participants can join in person or virtually, however, registration is required in order to be entered into the $500 Amazon gift card drawing. Each participant also will receive a digital Conversation Starter Tool Kit with questions and prompts designed to help start the discussion around mental health.

Walk & Talk participants can take part in person both in Simsbury, CT on Iron Horse Blvd and also in Hilton Head, SC at Singleton Beach from 10 am to 12 pm, or they can join anytime during the day virtually from their community by sharing photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #WalkandTalkforHope.

Participants can register now at www.WalkAndTalkForHope.org . To learn more, visit www.HonorConnor.org. If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988 to be connected to the national suicide prevention lifeline.

About Honor Connor: Honor Connor was started in 2021 by West Simsbury residents Scott and Lisa Johnson after losing their son, Connor to suicide in 2016. Honor Connor's mission is to provide hope and healing and to stop the stigma by starting the conversation around mental health, addiction, and suicide prevention.

