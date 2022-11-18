This Week in Tech News: 9 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy technology industry press releases from PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the business technology industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

PR Newswire Weekly Press Release Roundup, Nov. 14-18, 2022. Photo provided by Norton. https://prn.to/3TKOnMi (PRNewswire)

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

1. Deloitte Unveils 2022 North America Technology Fast 500 Rankings Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches First NFT Collection with Binance

"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

3. Norton Encourages Online Shoppers to Stay Safe and Shop Smart This Holiday Season Holiday shopping and last-minute purchases can leave consumers stressed and vulnerable, creating a bounty of opportunities for cybercriminals and identity thieves to take advantage. Now is the time to take steps to protect yourself ahead of the holiday shopping frenzy.

4. Lockheed Martin, Microsoft Announce Landmark Agreement on Classified Cloud, Advanced Technologies for Department of Defense

Yvonne Hodge, senior vice president, Enterprise Business and Digital Transformation, and chief information officer, Lockheed Martin, said, "Through this historic agreement, Lockheed Martin and Microsoft are blazing a new path in classified cloud, artificial intelligence, and 5G.MIL® capabilities for the Department of Defense. We are creating faster, safer, and more affordable 21st Century Security solutions that infuse immersive experiences and other advanced commercial technologies into the most capable defense systems."

5. Shutterstock Joins Forces with LG AI Research to Advance AI Technology to Revolutionize the Creative Journey

This is Shutterstock's latest initiative to provide its partners, customers and contributors with ethically driven AI technology across all stages of the creative workflow, as it continues to collaborate with industry leaders to responsibly shape the future of generative AI.

6. COTA Partners with Google Cloud to Transform Cancer Care

The new partnership is focused on bringing clarity to unstructured oncology data through the latest advancements in machine learning and natural language processing.

7. Cision Acquires Media Monitoring & Technology Leader Factmata

"We believe our narrative monitoring technology has the potential to change the way brands do business by better understanding themselves through the lens of how media and consumers perceive them," said Antony Cousins, Factmata CEO. "Cision will enable us to apply our AI to one of the richest media databases in the world, pioneering a new era of media monitoring for businesses looking to be ahead of the curve."

8. Candy Crush Saga Celebrates 10 Iconic Years of Making the World Playful

The game continues to be enjoyed by millions of people, with players swiping the equivalent distance of three and a half times around the globe on their phones every day. Since it launched a decade ago, Candy Crush Saga has had over three billion downloads, becoming the most downloaded casual match game of all time.

9. Plug and Play to Launch Crypto and Digital Assets Innovation Platform with Visa, AllianceBlock, The INX Digital Company, IGT, and Franklin Templeton

The program aims to connect international startups with the founding partners to pilot the startups' technologies and drive the future of Crypto and Digital Assets as world-class leaders.

