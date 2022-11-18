Waterdrop Co-founder Yao Hu Shares Progress in Pharmaceutical Innovation

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, Mr. Yao Hu, co-founder of Waterdrop and General Manager of the Pharmaceutical Innovation Business Unit, attended the Jiemian(Jiemian.com) Big Health Forum 2022 sponsored by Shanghai United Media Group, at which he shared the exploration and headway Waterdrop has made in pharmaceutical innovation over the last two years.

Hu said, Waterdrop has made "bringing insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology" its mission since it was established in 2016. Over the last six years, it has worked to make medical treatment affordable to patients and served over 110 million customers through a wide range of health insurance products. It also launched Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, which helped 2.58 million patients with severe critical illness raise RMB53.3 billion of funds and eased the financial pressure on those in difficulties.

While serving patients, Waterdrop has developed a chain of healthcare-related services and launched the pharmaceutical innovation service to offer platforms for the pharmaceutical industry.

Currently, Waterdrop's pharmaceutical innovation service centers on three platforms, i.e. Waterdrop Patient Platform, Digital Marketing Platform, and E-find (E-find Recruitment and E-find CRO).

Hu gave a detailed introduction to E-find, which features a professional team, fast patient enrollment into clinical trial groups, a competitive platform, and digital operation. Relying on the strengths, E-find Patient Recruitment has grown into a leading third-party patient recruitment platform at home in just two years, with a highly competitive edge in the tumor field. As an Internet tech enterprise, Waterdrop boasts strong capabilities in digitalizing patient screening for research centers, subject compensation, the match between patients and projects, and follow-up visits to subjects.

Waterdrop Patient Platform commits to building a full-lifecycle service system for patients with critical illnesses. The digital marketing platform provides pharmaceutical enterprises with services like market potential evaluation and precise and comprehensive market surveys, to help partners develop targeted marketing strategies and complete digital marketing efficiently and precisely.

Hu said, "Focusing on millions of patients with severe illness, Waterdrop's pharmaceutical innovation service aims to speed up the R&D of innovative drugs and promote digital marketing for pharmaceutical enterprises. Over the past two years, we've carried out remarkable strategic cooperations with countless pharmaceutical enterprises and research institutes. Going forward, we expect to engage with more partners to deliver more fruitful results."

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Waterdrop's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Waterdrop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Waterdrop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.