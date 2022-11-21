AIRROBO Today Unleashes These Massive Early Black Friday Deals on P20 and T10+

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO, the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies, supported by the world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, today unleashed its massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its premium and budget robot vacuums, including the newly launched P20 and self-emptying T10+ during this shopping season. For this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event, AIRROBO also starts early and extends it till December 4 for consumers to enjoy longer shopping journey on these considerable deals, as the patience is rewarded now.

AIRROBO Black Friday Sale (PRNewswire)

"It's been an exciting year. We've had great support from over 100,000 users around the world, which has helped AIRROBO get to where it is now to serve a variety of cleaning needs with its acclaimed smart appliances. We want to give back to e-shoppers, new parents, pet owners, and all those who are eager to change their life styles by using a bit help from advanced technology. During this much-anticipated Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign, we have prioritized consumer expectations over profit. It's definitely a hard-to-miss opportunity for holiday gift ideas or end-of-year self-care rewards." says Tommy Zhang, General Manager of AIRROBO.

Best AIRROBO Robot Vacuum P20 deals:

Look no further than the AIRROBO P20 if maximum suction power and cleaning effectiveness are what you're after on the basis of budget. This affordable robot has a unique dust-eradication technology called Scraper™ Technology that collects dust, debris, and pet hair by simultaneously sweeping, vacuuming, and scraping with a floating scraper strip at a high suction power of 2800Pa, which is the highest among comparables under the same price bracket. The suction intake can then precisely adapt uneven floors, achieving a 99.2% pickup rate for granular waste. Also worth noting, the P20 is the most discounted ever since it's launched just last month on Amazon US. You can find links below to get the deals:

Best AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+ deals:

For those looking to get the robot vacuum with better navigation skills and automatic dust collection, AIRROBO T10+ is the great one to start. The AIRROBO T10+ is a fantastic product if you're seeking for a robot vacuum with superior navigation capabilities and want to free up your hands. The T10+ features runtime of up to 250 minutes and the ability to clean even large areas of up to 160 m2 on a single battery charge thanks to its USLAM Air 5.0™ navigation technology. The 3.3-liter disposable dust bag stores dirt for up to 45 days before it needs to be emptied or replaced so you can be rest-assured not worrying about cleaning frequently. You can find links below to get the deals:

The good deals of the P20 and the T10+ are only available, all the way through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the better news is you can get the savings started earlier now.

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life. Find out more at us.air-robo.com.

CONTACT:

Liang Johnny

jianhao.liang@ubtrobot.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AIRROBO