BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN IRMO, S.C.

IRMO, S.C. , Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 11107 Broad River Road, Suite T.

The Ballentine clinic, as it is known, is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 803-769-7909 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance and total joint replacement programs.

Clinic director Brice Rizzetta is a 2014 graduate of Dutch Fork High School and earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from High Point University.

Rizzetta specializes in general orthopedic conditions, sports injuries, injured workers and post-operative conditions. He is a functional range conditioning mobility specialist.

BenchMark offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

Benchmark, which has nearly 40 clinics in South Carolina, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. Sister brand Drayer Physical Therapy Institute has an outpatient clinic at 7585 St. Andrews Road, Irmo.

