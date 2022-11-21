Local Entrepreneur & Franchisee of the Year Opens Second Capriotti's Location in Fresno

Local Capriotti's Fans Now Have Two Locations to Visit in Order to Get Award-Winning Sandwiches

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, will debut its second location in Fresno at 7685 N Blackstone Ave #102 on November 21. Capriotti's brings the Fresno community its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning along with other favorites all made with fresh ingredients.

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Fresno Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Fresno community.

The new Capriotti's location is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Javier Gomez. Having worked in restaurants for over 30 years, Gomez always dreamt of owning his own restaurant. Gomez first came across Capriotti's while at a restaurant convention in Las Vegas for Rally's Hamburger, one of his other successful franchises. After trying one of Capriotti's sandwiches, he was determined to bring Capriotti's to Fresno. Gomez hopes the new Capriotti's will bring a new type of sandwich that is fresh and easily accessible with exceptional service to the residents of Fresno. Gomez opened his first Capriotti's location in Fresno in 2019 and was awarded 'Franchisee of the Year' by the International Franchise Association in 2022 for being an outstanding franchise establishment owner-operator. In addition to the Palm Ave and Blackstone Ave locations, Gomez has two more Capriotti's locations under construction and plans to bring more Capriotti's to Fresno's surrounding areas in the coming years.

"I am thrilled to open my second Capriotti's location in Fresno. Our first location quickly became a fan-favorite in the Fresno community and I wanted to continue to offer residents a place that can satisfy their sandwich cravings using only the freshest of ingredients," said Gomez. "Capriotti's is known for its high-quality, delicious ingredients that make the perfect combination for hoagies and catering. Our team can't wait to continue providing our delicious options to the Fresno community and surrounding areas."

Fresno Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The Fresno Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, online ordering, and third-party delivery services. Capriotti's in Fresno offers catering for any event, from corporate events to birthday parties, with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches, or a hot homemade meatball bar.

"We are excited to continue to grow in the Fresno market," said David Bloom, COO and CDO of Capriotti's. "Javier is an exceptional operator with a reputation for excellence and the commitment to his community perfectly exemplifies Capriotti's core values."

Capriotti's is open from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M Monday-Thursday and 11 A.M. to 9 P.M. Saturday-Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at (559) 293-4609.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 47-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs, and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks, and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

