MUSC Health Selects UpStream Healthcare as its Value-Based Partner for Medicare Patients

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC Health) and national value-based health care company, UpStream Healthcare, have jointly announced their partnership to advance the health and wellbeing of Medicare patients within their expanding network across the state. UpStream is a participant in the CMS innovation center model known as ACO REACH, an advanced alternate payment model (APM) for physicians in value-based arrangements that requires assuming financial risk for Medicare beneficiaries while committing to advancing health equity, stakeholder feedback and participant experience. Over 300 primary care physicians caring for more than 30,000 seniors are expected to participate in the value-based model.

(PRNewsfoto/UpStream Care) (PRNewswire)

The UpStream and MUSC Health partnership aims to improve quality results for Medicare patients across South Carolina by giving them access to a team committed to improving coordination of care. A goal of the program is to advance health equity for the underserved with a focus on preventive care and managing chronic conditions. The UpStream platform recognizes that primary care physicians have the ability to serve as quarterbacks for their health care system with a unique, proven model known to deliver better outcomes. Pharmacist led teams are embedded into primary care providers' practices along with nurse coordinators who perform home visits to coordinate care and ensure patients' needs are met. UpStream has enabled best-in-class technology to support the sophisticated workflows of this care coordination model.

"UpStream will enhance our physicians' capabilities to provide better care for our patients, especially for vulnerable seniors in underserved communities who will benefit from this level of coordination," said Patrick J. Cawley, M.D., MUSC Health CEO. "And, importantly, our collective success is closely tied to producing good patient outcomes and reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, which is a win-win for patients, providers and health systems."

UpStream CEO, Dr Sanjay Doddamani applauded the partnership, adding, "This transformative approach to senior care will put the patient at the center of the delivery system by leveraging the strength and reciprocal skill sets of both UpStream & MUSC Health to accelerate access to quality care."

UpStream's Chief Network Officer, Dr Angelo Sinopoli, executive physician leader and member of the Federal Government's Physician-Focused Payment Model Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC), said, "Our partnership with MUSC, the state's only comprehensive academic health system, is an important milestone as we work closely to better align and empower physicians to provide more value-based care. We look forward to working with MUSC Health and we are confident this will further our shared goals of leading health care through innovative clinical, technological, and fee-for-value payment methods that are at the forefront of the industry's future."

The synergy from this partnership will create opportunities for providers to improve key metrics and improve clinical outcomes for patients, while strengthening the coordination of primary and specialty care within the network.

About UpStream

UpStream Healthcare Company is a global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. The company provides a powerful platform that allows physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. UpStream was founded in 2018 by pharmacist and entrepreneur Fergus Hoban. UpStream is poised to grow nationally from its home base in North Carolina to transform the lives of seniors everywhere. For more information, please visit upstream.care.

About MUSC

Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the state's only comprehensive academic health system, with a unique mission to preserve and optimize human life in South Carolina through education, research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates more than 3,000 students in six colleges – Dental Medicine, Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy – and trains more than 850 residents and fellows in its health system. MUSC brought in more than $297.8 million in research funds in fiscal year 2022, leading the state overall in research funding. For information on academic programs, visit musc.edu .

As the health care system of the Medical University of South Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality and safest patient care while educating and training generations of outstanding health care providers and leaders to serve the people of South Carolina and beyond. Patient care is provided at 14 hospitals with approximately 2,500 beds and five additional hospital locations in development; more than 350 telehealth sites, with connectivity to patients' homes; and nearly 750 care locations situated in all regions of South Carolina. In 2022, for the eighth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report named MUSC Health the No. 1 hospital in South Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit muschealth.org .

MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets totaling $5.1 billion. The nearly 25,000 MUSC team members include a world-class faculty, physicians, specialty providers, scientists, students, affiliates and care team members who deliver and support groundbreaking education, research and patient care.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UpStream Healthcare