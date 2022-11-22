BANKSY'S DREAM BOAT SCULPTURE DEPICTING REFUGEES EXPECTED TO FETCH MILLIONS AT CONTEXT ART MIAMI 2022

In Line With the Piece's Message, a Significant Portion of the Proceeds Will Go to Choose Love, an Organization Working to Provide Support to Refugees Around the World.

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - S16 Gallery and Ballon Rouge Art Advisory are thrilled to announce that Banksy's 'Dream Boat' will be offered for sale at the forthcoming Context Art Miami, with a significant portion of the proceeds going to Choose Love , an organization which provides humanitarian aid and advocacy for refugees around the world.

'Dream Boat' was initially unveiled at Banksy's 2015 Dismaland art pop-up in the seaside resort town of Weston-super-Mare in Somerset, England.

In 2018, the 'Dream Boat' reemerged as Banksy took to Instagram to announce that he would be raffling off the piece for £2, with proceeds of the raffle going to Choose Love. The sculpture would be won by the person who would provide the closest guess to the sculpture's actual weight.

The lucky winner with a keen sense of physics has now entrusted Ballon Rouge and S16 with finding a permanent home for the 'Dream Boat,' an exceptional art piece with an unforgettable story. The piece comes with full certification from Banksy's Pest Control Office.

"Banksy is a pioneer in creating art that goes beyond social commentary to become a proactive tool in the fight for social change and the causes it criticizes," says Jon Bucci, president of Ballon Rouge Art Advisory. "We are incredibly honored to have been chosen, along with S16 Gallery, to play a role in the story of this incredible piece and to help bring a full circle moment whereby a large part of the proceeds will go to the original organization for whose benefit it was raffled, Choose Love."

Since its inception, Choose Love has supported nearly 4 million people and raised over $80 million for partner organizations worldwide.

"Dream Boat" by Banksy will be offered for sale as part of the S16 collection on show at Context Miami from November 29th to December 4th, 2022.

