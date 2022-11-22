PARTNER4WORK ANNOUNCES AS MUCH AS $8.6 MILLION IN FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADULT, YOUTH WORKFORCE PROGRAMS

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner4Work (P4W) expects to award as much as $8.6 million in funding to organizations that provide workforce services for adults, young adults, and dislocated workers in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh. P4W issued three requests for proposals (RFP) on Monday; proposals are due January 17, 2023.

"Given our understanding of the dynamic nature of our regional workforce system, we are fully committed to working with partners, community members, and other stakeholders to build a collaborative, intricate workforce ecosystem that bolsters unfettered access and centers on the user's experience," said Carl Wesley, chief program and innovation officer, Partner4Work.

"We are stewards of federal dollars and required to competitively procure for partners to help match job seekers with jobs and businesses with the talent they need to thrive," added Susie Puskar, chief policy and research officer, Partner4Work. "We are looking for partners who can help build pathways into opportunity occupations."

The funding opportunities released include:

As much as $2.8 million for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Title I Adult and Dislocated Worker services through the PA CareerLink one-stop career system in Allegheny County and the City of Pittsburgh .

As much as $600,000 for one-stop operator services at PA CareerLink.

As much as $5.2 million for Youth (WIOA and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) programs serving in-school (ages 14-24) and out-of-school youth (16-24).

The base contract year for adult and youth programs is July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024, with three subsequent option years, exercised at the discretion of Partner4Work. The operator is one base year with two option years. P4W expects to award one WIOA Title I adult/dislocated worker contract, one one-stop operator contract, and as many as 18 youth contracts. About 15,000 people are served annually with the federal funds.

The release of the RFPs, found in entirety at www.partner4work.org, comes on the heels of a public information session held virtually on November 15.

"A network of partners are needed to help workforce development organizations like P4W succeed. We need collaborative partners who are willing to step up to the task of preparing current and future workers to meet employer demand," said Robert Cherry, CEO, Partner4Work.

Potential bidders are encouraged, though not required, to attend bidders' conferences on December 7, 2022; operator services at 11 am, adult and dislocated worker services at 12 pm, and youth services at 1pm. Interested bidders should email RFP@Partner4Work.org to register and receive the appropriate Zoom link.

About Partner4Work

Nationally recognized for innovation, Partner4Work, formerly Three Rivers Workforce Investment Board, is the workforce development organization that connects funding, expertise and opportunities for employers, job seekers, agencies and policymakers to develop a thriving workforce in the Pittsburgh area. As stewards of more than $26 million in public and private workforce funds, Partner4Work oversees and funds workforce programs for adults, dislocated workers and youth; educates the community through labor market analytics; and implements innovative solutions to the region's systemic workforce challenges. More information is available at www.partner4work.org.

