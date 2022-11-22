Tenant Inc. Adds swivl, the Only Self-Storage AI Assistant, to Its Growing List of Integrations

An AI chat bot tailor made to attract and convert leads for your self storage business can now be added to any Tenant Inc. website.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenant Inc., an innovative leader in self storage technology, is pleased to announce a new technology integration with swivl's conversational AI automation platform.

swivl's AI chatbot can answer hundreds of questions regarding different self storage topics. It is the first of its kind in the Self Storage market, with an industry specific natural language processing model, the same technology used to power Siri and Alexa, setting it apart from the more common chat providers.

The integration combines swivl's AI chatbot with the property management capabilities of Hummingbird to give customers an always available manager through webchat, SMS, and other key communication channels. To facilitate this integration, Tenant Inc. is leveraging the power of Nectar, its proprietary data connector that connects data throughout all its products with data from third-party service providers.

"Tenant focuses on two areas: making our customers more money or saving them money," said Lance Watkins, CEO of Tenant Inc. "swivl's AI chatbot is a serious weapon to accomplish both goals."

With the industry leading conversational intelligence dataset, swivl can answer common questions, qualify new leads, book a reservation, and manage a customer's account. All the while, operators can provide the human touch with a simple transition to a live chat experience.

"It has been a pleasure to collaborate with such a hard-working group of developers," said Kyle Hall, Chief Product Officer for swivl. "The Hummingbird team has built a top-notch product and we're excited to continue to deliver forward-thinking solutions for the benefit of our customers."

Operators can streamline their business operations to seamlessly guide a customer through the entire process of renting and managing their storage unit. This integration will allow Tenant clients to increase revenue, improve customer service and reduce costs.

About Tenant Inc.: Tenant Inc, headquartered in Newport Beach, California, develops self storage software, built on an open platform and designed to create customizable solutions. We offer a unified ecosystem of self storage products built for storage people, by storage people. Our self storage software includes products to automate your day-to-day operations and to give you the power to rent to customers online.

