Vantage and NEOM McLaren Extreme E make a splash for ESG at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2022

LONDON, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International multi-asset broker, Vantage (also known as "Vantage Markets"), is pleased to announce its participation and sponsorship of the Finance Magnates London Summit for the second year running, with a renewed push for ESG.

This year, Vantage was accompanied by their partner NEOM McLaren Extreme E to exhibit the fully electric SUV vehicle - named ODYSSEY 21 - at Old Billingsgate in London, next to the outdoor gazebo.

At the same time, Vantage launched its UK-based liquidity service Vantage Connect during the summit, with a stunning new look that is befitting of the institutional brand.

The exhibition is a culmination of Vantage's efforts in the ESG space. The company has partnered with NEOM McLaren Extreme E in a Blue Carbon initiative, leveraging on renowned social media publisher Supercar Blondie to raise awareness on climate change and gender equality.

The group has also partnered UNHCR for a dollar-for-dollar fund raising event for refugees, worked with Red Cross for a global blood donation drive, and partnered with UNESCO to support their education initiatives in India.

These ESG initiatives and more were part of the discussion at the London Summit. Vantage's UK CEO, David Shayer was joined by Kim Wilson, Director of Sustainability, McLaren Racing, to speak at the ESG-focused panel "Fintech for Good: Social Impact & Innovation in Fintech", which was held at 2pm at the Centre Stage.

Shayer also spoke more about the significance of Vantage Connect in a volatile market at the panel discussion "Risk Management for Turbulent Times", which was held at 12.30pm at the Innovate Stage.

David Shayer, CEO, Vantage UK, says: "We are pleased to join Finance Magnates once again on such a key event. This has been a very exciting year for Vantage, starting with our partnership with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, to the launch of VSocial and Vantage Connect. Our business has evolved to be more in tuned with the needs of our retail and institutional clients, and we are proud to be part of an organization that makes care our main currency."

