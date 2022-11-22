WomenInc. Magazine Announces the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America

WomenInc., the leading womens' business and lifestyle magazine, announces their most prestigious list to date of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America in its fall issue, available at womeninc.com and Amazon.

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WomenInc., magazine announced its 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America listing in the upcoming fall issue. WomenInc.'s Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America is the definitive listing of women executives, influencers and achievers impacting corporate America.

WomenInc. is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America.

"WomenInc. is proud to present the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America. In this issue, we assembled an elite representation of women who have been recognized for their executive and business leadership in national and global-leading corporations," said Catrina Young, Executive Vice President & Chief Communications Officer of WomenInc. magazine. "These innovative trailblazers have led efforts to foster growth for some of the country's highest-performing companies throughout and beyond the U.S. market."

WomenInc.'s fall issue features a cover story on Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi. Fraser is widely considered the most powerful woman in banking. Under Fraser's leadership, Citi has strong representation of women in executive management team and over 50% of Citi's Board of Directors are women. As of February 2022, Citi has globally increased its representation for women at the Assistant Vice President to Managing Director levels to 40.6% (up from 37% in 2018).

The selection of the Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America begins by examining the spheres of influence impacting WomenInc.'s readership including corporate sector influence, scholastic achievement, career growth, community outreach and recognition. The information received from over 500 prospective candidates in diverse fields was pre-screened by the selection committee.

The selection committee includes the WomenInc. editorial board and community leaders with representatives from the academic and business arenas. The committee reviewed information on executives in human resources, information, real estate, finance, investment banking, diversity, foundations, procurement, business development, marketing, sales, healthcare, manufacturing and legal. After reviewing all the profiles, the field of candidates were narrowed to the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America listing based upon their exemplary record of accomplishments and influence while working to better their community and inspire others.

WomenInc.'s full 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America listing is available online, as of November 21, 2022 exclusively at womeninc.com. Print editions of the fall issue of WomenInc. magazine are available for purchase online through Amazon and womeninc.com/shop.

About WomenInc.

WomenInc. magazine is a national publication covering the success and achievements of women executives in business. From entertainment to sports, business to politics, design to style, WomenInc. is a cultural catalyst that showcases and drives positive dialogue about women and their achievements.

