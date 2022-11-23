Fidelity National Financial, Inc. to Participate in KBW 2022 Virtual Title Insurance Day

Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today that Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Park, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KBW Title Insurance Day on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting FNF's Investor Relations website at https://www.investor.fnf.com/. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

FNF-G

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fidelity-national-financial-inc-to-participate-in-kbw-2022-virtual-title-insurance-day-301685609.html

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.