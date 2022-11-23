InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Property Gate (PLB 184)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could needed to be a way for property owners to between different privacy levels for their homes or businesses," said one of two inventors, from Philadelphia, Pa., "so we invented the SMART GATE. Our design would allow property owners to choose the level of privacy or exposure through operating their gate."

The invention provides an improved way to open and close a gate. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually open or close the gate. As a result, it increases convenience and security and it could save time and effort. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households and businesses.

