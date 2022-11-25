ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2022 were $872,213,880 as compared with $903,758,607 on June 30, 2022 and $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021. On September 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.12 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.



September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021







Total Net Assets $872,213,880 $903,758,607 $1,119,559,569 NAV Per Share $10.12 $10.48 $12.98 Shares Outstanding 86,229,677 86,229,677 86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,430,202 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(29,030,797) or $(0.33) per share for the same period.



Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021







Total Net Investment $14,430,202 $14,144,937 $14,120,459 Income





Per Share $0.17 $0.16 $0.16







Total Net Realized/ $(29,030,797) $(130,128,069) $(5,787,757) Unrealized Loss





Per Share $(0.33) $(1.51) $(0.07)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.