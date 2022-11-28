Intl display industry event puts Chengdu in global spotlight

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The flexible AMOLED display screen produced at BOE's production line in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province.

Chengdu, one of the world's most important bases for the new display industry, will host the 2022 World Conference on Display Industry (WCDI), from Nov 30 to Dec 1.

WCDI, co-sponsored by the Sichuan Provincial Government and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, aims to further strengthen global exchange and cooperation in the new display industrial and supply chain, and showcase the latest innovative technologies and achievements in the industry.

Top scholars, including Nobel Prize winner in Economics Thomas Sargent, academicians, as well as entrepreneurs from BOE, TCL Technology, Corning Incorporated, Samsung Display and other leading enterprises will attend the conference.

The organizers said the event is of great significance for the development of the new display industry in Sichuan and Chongqing, attracting various resources of new display industry to gather in Chengdu-Chongqing region.

Chengdu is the birthplace of China's first black and white picture tube and the first color picture tube. In recent years, it has seen rapid growth in new display industry.

Display panel giant BOE Technology Group has invested projects worth nearly 100 billion yuan ($13.96 billion) in Chengdu. Among them, the Chengdu 6th generation flexible AMOLED production line is the first of its kind in China. The city is also one of BOE's two research and development centers for flexible AMOLED technology.

XGIMI, a startup based in Chengdu, has topped the nation's projector market in terms of shipments since 2018, ending dominance by foreign brands. Its products are sold to more than 100 countries and regions.

As an important electronic information industry base, Chengdu is expanding the industrial chain to build a new display industry R&D and manufacturing base with an annual output value of 100 billion yuan.

Chengdu is home to more than 250 new display enterprises. The display panel production capacity of its new display industry ranked fourth in China in 2021. More than half of the world's iPads and nearly half of the world's high-end flexible screens are produced in Chengdu.

The WCDI is expected to put Chengdu in global spotlight and bring greater opportunities for its new display industry. The city is scheduled to sign a number of major new display projects during the event, injecting more vitality into its industrial development.

