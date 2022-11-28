InventHelp Inventors Develop Home Fall Prevention System (SGJ 178)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a system to provide a safe means of being more mobile at home for people with balance issues and mobility limitations," said one of two inventors, from Eagle Mountain, Utah, "so we invented the HOLDFAST BALANCE SOLUTION. Our design would offer more freedom of movement and fall protection versus the use of canes, walkers, and wheelchairs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective system for preventing falls in the home. In doing so, it increases balance support. As a result, it enhances safety and mobility. The invention features an adjustable design that can be install in single or multiple interior rooms so it is ideal for individuals with mobility limitations. Additionally, it offers an alternative to utilizing a wheelchair, walker or other mobility device.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGJ-178, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp