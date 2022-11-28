Leidos to Webcast Dynetics Investor Site Visit on Dec. 1, 2022, at 9:00 am ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader, will webcast the presentations from its Dynetics Investor Site Visit starting at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The event will include presentations by members of the Leidos and Dynetics leadership team. They will discuss how Dynetics fits within the Leidos strategy as well as key programs and future prospects within the subsidiary.

Dynetics provides responsive, cost-effective engineering, scientific and IT solutions to the national security, cybersecurity, space, and critical infrastructure sectors. The Dynetics portfolio features highly specialized technical services and a range of software and hardware products, including components, subsystems, and complex end-to-end systems.

The live presentations, originating from Huntsville, Alabama will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours after the presentation at the same link listed above for one year afterward.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. Leidos' 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

