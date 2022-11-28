Shimadzu Medical Systems USA receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the R/F Systems category

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, receives an IMV ServiceTrak Award in the R/F Systems category

FLUOROspeed X1 (PRNewswire)

In the recent, "2022 ServiceTrak Radiographic Fluoroscopy X-ray Systems", Shimadzu Medical Systems USA was one of the manufacturers who received the highest customer satisfaction rating for "Overall System Performance".

IMV produces a series of proprietary ServiceTrak reports derived from extensive online surveys or phone interviews with radiology professionals in U.S. hospitals and non-hospital locations from IMV's master database of Radiographic Fluoroscopy X-ray system locations. The radiology professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance and the service support. This 2022 ServiceTrak survey results from interviews with 412 diagnostic imaging sites that have 497 unique systems.

Charles Cassudakis, Business Director Radiographic and RF Products emphasizes that, "We are extremely pleased to receive the IMV award for Best Product Performance for our R/F products. What makes this award so meaningful is that it is a reflection of our customers' satisfaction with our R/F product portfolio consisting of the FLUOROspeed X1 and the SONIALVISION G4 systems."

About IMV

IMV, established in 1977, is a recognized leader in market research and online publishing for the medical imaging and clinical diagnostic instruments markets. Visit IMV at: www.imvinfo.com

About Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS)

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA, a division of Shimadzu Precision Instruments, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation, is its medical business subsidiary in USA.

Shimadzu Corporation, an international enterprise founded in 1875 in Kyoto, Japan, and the parent of Shimadzu Medical Systems USA (SMS), is a global provider of medical diagnostic imaging equipment including Interventional X-ray system, General Radiographic System, Portable X-ray System and Radiographic Fluoroscopy System.

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA is headquartered in Torrance, California with Sales and Service offices throughout the United States, the Caribbean and Canada with a Sales and Marketing office located in Cleveland, Ohio and Direct Operations headquartered out of Dallas, Texas providing direct services across 6 states and Kenmore Washington providing direct services across 4 states.

For further information about Shimadzu Medical Systems USA or other activities of Shimadzu in North America, please contact us at marketing@shimadzu-usa.com.

For further information contact:

Frank Serrao

800-228-1429

serrao@shimadzu-usa.com

SONIALVISION G4 (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Shimadzu Medical Systems USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shimadzu Medical Systems USA