Bausch + Lomb's Biotrue® Hydration Plus Multi-Purpose Solution Receives Product of the Year Award from Business Intelligence Group's 2022 BIG Awards for Business

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX: BLCO) ("Bausch + Lomb"), a leading global eye health company dedicated to helping people see better to live better, today announced its latest contact lens solution, Biotrue Hydration Plus, has received Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) 2022 BIG Awards for Business Product of the Year award.

"Biotrue Hydration Plus was built upon our successful Biotrue Multi-Purpose Solution to provide contact lens wearers a solution that delivers even more moisture to their contact lenses - potentially a full day's worth of wear,"* said Joe Gordon, president, Global Consumer, Surgical and Vision Care, Bausch + Lomb. "We are pleased to receive Business Intelligence Group's Product of the Year award for Biotrue Hydration Plus, because it underscores the product's benefits in delivering all day comfort to patients with contact lens dryness, as well as our long-standing commitment to continuing to develop products that deliver on patients' needs."

Biotrue Hydration Plus provides excellent cleaning and a triple disinfectant system that helps deliver exceptional disinfection. The solution, which is formulated with bio-inspired ingredients, includes 25% more† hyaluronan (HA), a moisturizer found naturally in tears to help keep more moisture on contact lenses*, and also matches the pH of healthy tears.

Inspired by the Tear Film and Ocular Surface Society's DEWS II report, Biotrue Hydration Plus contains potassium, an electrolyte, which is found naturally in tears and plays an important role in ocular surface homeostasis, as well as erythritol, an antioxidant, which protects HA against free radicals and also helps maintain ocular surface homeostasis. Biotrue Hydration Plus is the only contact lens solution that includes HA, erythritol and potassium.

For more information on Biotrue Hydration Plus and the Biotrue family of products, visit www.biotrue.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-looking Statements

