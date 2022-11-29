Carol's Daughter Announces Giving Tuesday Donation To the Mama Glow Foundation to Support Additional Doula Services For Families This Holiday Season

The Beauty Brand will also match donations and provide additional funds to the Mama Glow Foundation for every Like, Share & Comment on social media to Raise Awareness for Black Maternal Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the tenth anniversary of Giving Tuesday , an annual day of generosity, Carol's Daughter has committed a $10,000 gift of love contributing to doula services for families in need as part of its Black Maternal Health initiative, Love Delivered.

"As we look to the holiday season, it's so important to give back to those in need. That's why, for the second year in a row, we will be supporting and advocating for Black birthing people with resources and doula services and are calling on our community to join us," states Carol's Daughter Founder, Lisa Price.

In addition to the $10,000 gift of love, from November 29th through December 4th, Carol's Daughter will give $1 for every like, comment and share of the brand's Giving Tuesday post and match additional dollar donations to the Mama Glow Foundation, up to $5,000. The donations going to the Mama Glow Foundation will support their ongoing programs and mission to advance reproductive justice and birth equity.

As part of the Giving Tuesday campaign, individuals and families seeking birth or postpartum doula support this holiday season can apply for doula services through the Mama Glow Foundation. Another gift for the community is The Birthing While Black Prep-Guide, a new digital resource curated by the Mama Glow Foundation for Black birthing people and families navigating their care options during pregnancy, birth and beyond. This robust guide boasts over 60 pages, is mobile accessible and available to download for free.

Love Delivered is the Black Maternal Health initiative by Carol's Daughter and its founder, Lisa Price, in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation and its founder, Latham Thomas. It was created to empower, support, and equip Black women and birthing people and the greater community to advocate for their health and wellness by providing expanded access to doula services, resources for families, birth workers, partners and allies to be well-informed in supporting positive birthing experiences.

Join Carol's Daughter in the fight for Black Maternal Health. Learn more about the Giving Tuesday campaign here. To learn more and for information on how to become an advocate head to our website (here). Also, follow @CarolsDaughter and @MamaGlowFoundation on Instagram for program announcements and information.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

- Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

About The Mama Glow Foundation

Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through Education, Advocacy and The Arts. The Mama Glow Foundation was founded by the dynamic world-renowned doula and Oprah Super Soul 100 member, Latham Thomas. www.mamaglowfoundation.org

