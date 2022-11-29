Datadog Launches Universal Service Monitoring

Universal Service Monitoring instantly discovers, maps and monitors every microservice—without any code changes

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced the general availability of Universal Service Monitoring , which automatically detects all microservices across an organization's environment and provides instant visibility into their health and dependencies—all without any code changes.

Datadog logo (PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Services are independent units of code that perform specific business functions and are accessible through an API. Visibility into these services is essential for organizations to monitor and assess the overall health of the applications that depend on them. However, if these services cannot be instrumented, either because their source code is unavailable, they are built by third parties or they are developed using unsupported programming languages, it can create blind spots that limit teams' ability to monitor these services and react if something goes wrong.

Universal Service Monitoring provides complete visibility into first- and third-party services and their dependencies, regardless of programming language they use. The product complements Datadog's foundational Infrastructure Monitoring and Application Performance Monitoring capabilities and seamlessly integrates with Service Catalog , so that teams can view the health of their entire technology stack alongside ownership and other critical information about their services.

"Teams today have gaps in the end-to-end visibility of their applications that include services that cannot be instrumented, making the health, availability and dependencies of these uninstrumented services difficult to monitor," said Yrieix Garnier, VP of Product at Datadog. "Universal Service Monitoring uses eBPF technology to solve this problem and reduce the mean-time-to-detection of issues. It complements Datadog's existing infrastructure and application monitoring capabilities to provide golden signals of services for a comprehensive view of an organization's technology stack health."

Universal Service Monitoring helps teams to:

Discover and map services: Automatically discover first- and third-party services to reduce mean-time-to-detection through out-of-the-box dependency mapping.

Monitor service health: Gain instant visibility into the health of every service and deployment through real-time request rate, error and duration (RED) metrics and correlated infrastructure metrics and application logs.

Centralize dispersed service information: Instantly populate Datadog Service Catalog and enrich services with relevant owners, runbooks, on-call contact information and more to improve collaboration during incidents. Instantly populate Datadogand enrich services with relevant owners, runbooks, on-call contact information and more to improve collaboration during incidents.

Expand monitoring to root cause analyses: Resolve issues faster by adding end-to-end distributed traces that are correlated with observability data from across Datadog's unified platform.

Universal Service Monitoring is now generally available. Customers can start using Universal Service Monitoring by simply switching it on in the Datadog Agent. To learn more, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/product/universal-service-monitoring/. For pricing information, visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/pricing/?product=universal-service-monitoring#universal-service-monitoring.

About Datadog



Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

Dan Haggerty

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.