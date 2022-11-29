Duke Energy wraps up monthlong effort to fight hunger with nearly $170,000 in 'surcee' grants to South Carolina community agencies

Duke Energy wraps up monthlong effort to fight hunger with nearly $170,000 in 'surcee' grants to South Carolina community agencies

As part of monthlong campaign, the company highlighted over 40 feeding programs with more than $325,000 in financial support

Surprise funding will help smaller agencies keep food pantries stocked

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Giving Tuesday, Duke Energy closes out a monthlong initiative to support organizations that address food insecurities and inequities across South Carolina with nearly $170,000 in surprise microgrants to community organizations across the state.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewswire)

Duke Energy's monthlong initiative provided over $325,000 to more than 40 feeding programs leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and Giving Tuesday.

"If you grew up in South Carolina, you likely know that a surcee is a small, unexpected gift," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy's South Carolina president. "What better way to head into the holiday season than giving a little something to these great organizations who work so hard throughout the year to help keep our friends and neighbors from going hungry."

The microgrants were unannounced and not solicited by the receiving organizations. These "surcee" grants recognize the important gaps these typically smaller agencies fill in the neighborhoods they serve.

A complete list of recipients can be found here.

"Sumter United Ministries is grateful to be a Giving Tuesday partner with Duke Energy to address food insecurity with their donation," said Mark Champagne, executive director of Sumter United Ministries. "Our main purpose is to assist people consistently week in and week out. This money will help us purchase food throughout the year assuring that we have the right variety of food to best serve our neighbors. Thank you, Duke Energy for caring for our neighbors right here in Sumter County."

"With the donation from Duke Energy, Hub City Farmers Market will continue to work on closing the food equity gap in Spartanburg Count by offering Double SNAP incentives at our Saturday Market," said Dori Burgess, executive director of Hub City Farmers Market. "Researchers have shown that SNAP reduces poverty and food insecurity, and these impacts lead to improved health and economic outcomes, especially among children who receive SNAP. As Spartanburg's only provider of the Double SNAP incentive, we are committed to turning $1 into $2 for residents in the area. Continuing this program for Spartanburg families would not be possible without Duke Energy's support."

Throughout November, Duke Energy highlighted critical community partners that do this incredible work to fight hunger, including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Mill Village Farms, FoodShare South Carolina, United Way Association of South Carolina and AIM, among many others. Duke Energy employees and retirees also provide their time and talents volunteering with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, as well as providing sweat equity to other feeding programs in their neighborhoods.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 28,000 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2022 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact: Ryan Mosier

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke Energy