Largest Pet Supplies Plus Multi-Unit Operator Signs Deal for 29 Wag N' Wash Stores

Multi-Brand Entrepreneurs Set to Scale across Nashville and Dallas over the Next 4 Years

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus, the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 640 stores in 40 states, announced today that their largest multi-unit operator, US Retail Holdings, signed a deal to purchase 29 Wag 'N Wash stores. This agreement follows their previous development announcement to open 20 additional Pet Supplies Plus stores over the next five years.

Behind US Retail Holdings is entrepreneurial business partners Aaron Young, Chad Bush and Doug DeLozier, who collectively have over 60 years of PSP experience and own and operate 49 Pet Supplies Plus stores across Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin and Texas.

Over the next four years, the majority of the Wag N' Wash stores will be opened across Nashville and Dallas, which is where many of their current Pet Supplies Plus stores are located.

"We're honored that our largest multi-unit and now multi-brand operators see the power of scaling both brands and how each offer a unique experience for the neighbors and their pets," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash. "This allows more neighbors to be served and existing Pet Supplies Plus owners to be first-to-market, with a specialty dog service and retail store front."

Since the Wag N' Wash acquisition in February, the emerging self-wash, grooming and natural pet food, franchise has already secured franchise commitments to double its size over the next four years. Prior to US Retail Holdings, the first franchise partners to own both brands were Caitlin Greene, Ryan Greene, and Ray Vigneault, who together own 11 Pet Supplies Plus locations, and five Wag N' Wash locations.

While separate entities, the two franchises will operate with the same proven infrastructure of back-end support. This allows both franchise partners to do what they love most, interacting with the neighbors, building strong store teams, and delivering on the best local pet service and pet retail experience.

"We have a fresh vision of the growth markets that are best suited for Wag N' Wash pet services and which neighborhoods have room for both pet-passionate stores," added Rowland. "We're adding our 34-years of pet retail and service learnings into the emerging brands infrastructure to grow its footprint alongside America's favorite neighborhood pet store."

About Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is focused on making it easier to get better products and services for your pet. With over 640 locations in 40 states, the stores have a streamlined design making it easy to navigate a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods, and services. Additionally, www.petsuppliesplus.com provides neighbors with additional shopping options to better meet their pet-shopping needs. Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Pet Supplies Plus ranked No. 20 in Entrepreneur magazine's 43rd Annual Franchise 500® list as of 2022, and is ranked as the Top Full-Service Pet Supplies Franchise for the eighth year running for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and system size. For more information on Pet Supplies Plus franchise opportunities, visit www.petsuppliesplusfranchising.com .

About Wag N' Wash

Wag N' Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming, a full-line dog specialty retail destination, has a mission to recognize, promote and foster the positive impact that companion pets and their humans have on each other. Wag N' Wash provides full-service grooming, self-wash facilities, baked dog treats, natural food, supplements and toys. In 2020, Wag N' Wash was ranked on Denver Business Journal's Colorado-Based Franchisors List, Franchise Times Top 200+ List and Included on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchisees List for the third year. Today, there are 14 Wag N' Wash locations open across the nation. To learn more about Wag N' Wash, please visit https://www.wagnwashfranchising.com/.

