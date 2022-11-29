Lear to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Global Automotive Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on December 8, 2022, at the Goldman Sachs 14th Annual Global Automotive Conference in London. Representing Lear will be:

Jason Cardew , SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Frank Orsini , EVP and President, Seating

Carl Esposito , SVP and President, E-Systems

Lear's webcast will begin at 4:50 AM EST (9:50 AM GMT) and will run approximately 40 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 186 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

