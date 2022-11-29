Schneider Electric and SAP collaborate to advance industrial digitalization with seamless shopfloor OT/IT integration

Strategic collaboration with common standards to simplify onboarding and lifecycle management of asset with digital twins, virtual and augmented reality

Preconfigured and tested end-to-end solutions to lower cost and ease implementation and operation

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and industrial automation, and SAP, one of the world's leading producers of software for the management of business processes, today announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on IT/OT integration applications. Schneider Electric and SAP plan to explore opportunities to enhance industry innovation and digital transformation, drive open standards, and foster close integration of IT and OT technology to benefit industrial customers.

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. (PRNewswire)

The companies intend to validate scenarios with their complementary offerings to help provide easy and seamless integration for joint industrial customers. The companies also plan to address future collaboration in the areas of sustainability and energy management.

"Our collaboration with Schneider Electric demonstrates SAP's wider support for the Industry 4.0 ecosystem," said Peter Maier, President, Industries & Customer Advisory, SAP. "Our companies align on the importance of collaboration, innovation, and open standards, making integrated information and operational technology solutions easy to consume for our joint customers."

The companies plan to explore opportunities to deliver value to customers through preconfigured and tested end-to-end solutions to lower cost of implementation and operation of mission-critical business processes. The first scenarios will be:

Simplified shopfloor OT/IT integration based on common standards, onboarding, and lifecycle management of assets as digital twins. End-to-end closed-loop, intelligent asset and field service management using virtual and augmented reality technologies.

"Many of our customers are looking for easier ways to integrate advanced technology in their digitalization journey," said Bruno Zerbib, EVP, Chief Platform and Technology Officer, Schneider Electric. "With SAP, we're committed to addressing market challenges with innovative digital solutions to help these customers leverage the benefits of Industry 4.0. For example, ensuring end-to-end OT/IT connectivity enables data-driven decision making and improved performance strategies. Solutions that automatically trigger maintenance or service orders in SAP's applications can close the loop between maintenance strategy and execution for optimal asset maintenance. And augmented reality can give users the right information at the right time, and in the right place, to reduce the time and increase the accuracy of root cause analysis."

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

Discover Life Is On Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #IndustriesOfTheFuture #IndustrialSoftware #Industry40 #VirtualReality #DigtialTwin

Related resources:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schneider Electric