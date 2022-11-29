SureCall Announces 5X Max High-Performance Cell Phone Signal Booster for Large Offices and Commercial Buildings

5X Max significantly boosts voice, text and data signals on all 5G and 4G LTE phones and devices with SureCall's patented Extended Range Technology

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, today introduced the 5X Max. It is the first ERT-enabled commercial booster designed for large office buildings, residential MDUs, industrial warehouses along with educational and business campuses.

(PRNewsfoto/SureCall) (PRNewswire)

The high-performance booster features SureCall's proprietary Extended Range Technology™(ERT) which overcomes signal loss in the outdoor cable by amplifying cell signal at the strongest point outside the building before sending it inside for additional amplification. This revolutionary innovation provides maximum performance and connectivity for a larger indoor coverage area, max tower range and faster data speeds when compared to the closest competitor.

"The 5X Max builds upon our impressive product line and provides our award-winning performance to large offices and commercial spaces in low signal areas," said Frankie Smith, Vice President of Business Development for SureCall. "We work hard to continuously innovate and provide our customers with the strongest, and most advanced boosters on the market and we couldn't be more thrilled to announce the new 5X Max for commercial buildings."

The performance-leading and scalable 5X Max wireless solution combines multiple patented technologies, including ERT to create the most advanced booster that improves cellular coverage for all mobile users inside large buildings. The 5X Max significantly boosts voice, text and data signals on all 5G and 4G LTE phones and devices delivering enhanced coverage for all North American carriers, including Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. It delivers seamless 5G/4G LTE connectivity for all devices, including hotspots, inside any large building in the weakest signal areas.

Additional Key Features include:

Install app and cloud access: The 5X Max includes complete remote monitoring via mobile app to manage and adjust while off-site.

LCD display screen: The integrated LCD displays booster status and information that is helpful in setting up and optimizing the booster for best performance.

Powerful Technology: Extended Range Technology combined with SureCalls' patented 2XP and SureIQ technologies gives the 5X Max a clear technological performance advantage over other commercial boosters.

Dual interior ports: The indoor unit features two high-power interior antenna ports– which is like having two boosters in one housing– delivering double the gain and power over a single booster.

Multiple kit options: Two kitting configurations provide the flexibility to meet the needs of any building or floor plan. 5X Max is also scalable with additional components that can accommodate up to 8 internal antennas for coverage up to 100,000 sq ft.

The 5X Max is only available through SureCall's certified distribution partners for $5,999.99 and includes industry best 3-year warranty and lifetime US-based tech support. Visit www.SureCall.com to learn more about SureCall's products for home, office and in-vehicle use. To become a certified partner or installer please visit www.surecall.com/installertraining.

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 and 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by the company blog or connect with the team on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

