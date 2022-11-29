Union Forms Unparalleled Advisory Board of Alcohol and Beverage Industry Veterans to Transform the On-Premise Experience

Union also adds chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer to help support the platform's growth



AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union –a data-driven hospitality engagement platform–announced today that it has added a new Advisory Board to aid the company's mission of transforming the hospitality space and offering beverage and alcohol brands the ability to engage with consumers during time of purchase and gather unprecedented on-premise consumption level insights.

The Advisory Board is comprised of widely recognized and seasoned industry leaders, which include:

Kevin Fennessey , former EVP of commercial operations for Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and former CEO of Absolut Spirits Company

Lee Applbaum , former chief marketing officer of Patron Spirits

Tom Looney , former president of Diageo US Spirits & Canada

Mark Bedingham , former managing director of Asia-Pacific for Moet Hennessy

David Wilson , former, president & COO for Patron Spirits

Aman Husain , partner, global lead for food & beverage sector at Kearney

"It's a true honor to be part of this power-house group of industry pros that have joined together to help move the hospitality space forward with data," stated Kevin Fennessey . "Union is truly positioned to transform the way brands interact with consumers on-premise. Its platform captures anonymized consumption data with an unprecedented level of precision and granularity, which arms venues and brands with breakthrough insights about their consumers that they haven't been able to capture with past efforts."

After recently being named a preferred technology provider by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits , Union has brought on Matt Schatz , as chief revenue officer (CRO), and Layne Cox , as chief marketing officer (CMO), to help onboard new customers and support the company's growth trajectory. Union supports over a billion dollars in on-premise transactions each year at thousands of venues across the U.S.

As CRO, Schatz is leading the company's sales efforts throughout the U.S. He has a proven track record of building high-performance global sales teams at a number of tech companies, including Rackspace and WP Engine.

As CMO, Cox is tasked with product marketing strategy and implementation of new partners and customers. She has held marketing roles at companies such as Slice, Ibotta, GrubHub and Seamless and has deep knowledge in developing, promoting and scaling B2C and B2B brands from inception to IPO.

"The addition of Matt and Layne speaks to the immense market opportunity and demand we're seeing for bars, restaurants and venues to streamline their operations and increase profits by an average of 28 percent every night," said Alex Broeker, Union's CEO and co-founder. "With the experience that Matt and Layne bring to our growing team, coupled with the Advisory Board's deep industry expertise, we are excited about what lies ahead for Union."

About Union

Union is a hospitality engagement platform leveraging industrial-grade data intelligence to deliver transformative experiences for guests, operators, and brands at the most popular venues across the country. Designed by over 50 hospitality venue owners from some of the highest volume locations in the country, the Union engagement platform was built specifically to meet the needs of high-volume bars and restaurants, while taking a revolutionary approach to connecting consumers and brands on-premise. Follow Union on Facebook and Instagram or visit getUnion.com.

