APCI Marketing Campaign Honored with International Award

BESSEMER, Ala., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A marketing campaign promoting American Pharmacy Cooperative, Inc. (APCI), member pharmacies was recently honored with the prestigious 2022 MarCom Gold Award.

The "APCI Choice Member Campaign" promoted brand awareness for APCI member community pharmacies.

The "APCI Choice Member Campaign" was a multi-tactic digital advertising campaign promoting brand awareness for 825 pharmacies that are members of APCI's Choice Clinical and Claims Management program. These pharmacies are highly performing APCI members, and the program was funded by APCI as a reward for their performance.

MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

The "APCI Choice Member Campaign" was the only award given to a campaign focused on independent pharmacy. TideSmart Global of Falmouth, Maine, produced and administered the campaign for APCI.

"We are delighted that our efforts to promote our highest-performing member pharmacies have been recognized with such a prestigious honor," said Tim Hamrick, APCI Chief Executive Officer. "APCI Marketing Director Danny Slade and the fantastic folks at TideSmart Global did outstanding work for our members with the 'APCI Choice Member Campaign,' and it is definitely worthy of this recognition."

The nine-week promotional campaign featured digital advertising targeted to potential customers most likely to shop at the pharmacy in each member store's zip code. The campaign began in December 2021 and consisted of 30-second streaming audio and companion banner ads; 30-second streaming television ads; and targeted web banners.

In total, the campaign delivered more than 34.7 million impressions, averaging more than 42,000 impressions per pharmacy.

MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization. Founded in 1995, AMCP consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals.

About APCI

APCI is a member-owned cooperative of more than 1,600 member pharmacies in 30 states. Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bessemer, Ala., APCI offers a wide range of products and services to help its member pharmacies compete and succeed in a competitive marketplace.

