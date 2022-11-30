HealthWell Foundation Opens Vitamins and Supplements Fund to Assist Individuals Living with Alagille Syndrome

Financial Assistance Now Available

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is proud to announce that it has launched a new fund to provide financial assistance to patients living with Alagille Syndrome. Through the new fund, HealthWell will provide up to $1,500 in financial assistance to eligible patients within the United States and U.S. territories who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level to obtain vitamins and supplements for the management of their condition.

HealthWell Foundation (PRNewsfoto/HealthWell Foundation) (PRNewswire)

Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder that can affect multiple organ systems of the body including the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes and kidneys. The specific symptoms and severity of ALGS can vary greatly from one person to another. Some individuals may have a mild form of the disorder that can virtually go unnoticed, while others may have a serious form of the disorder that can potentially cause life-threatening complications. Common symptoms, which often develop during the first three months of life, include blockage of the flow of bile from the liver (cholestasis), yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes (jaundice), poor weight gain and growth, severe itching (pruritis) and pale, loose stools. Because the body cannot properly absorb fats and fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A, D, E, and K), affected children may also experience growth deficiencies and failure to thrive. Malabsorption of vital nutrients can also lead to other conditions such as rickets, vision problems, poor coordination and developmental delays, and blood clotting problems. Source: Alagille Syndrome Alliance

"One of the many life-altering complications for those living with ALGS is the inability to absorb vital nutrients needed to gain and maintain a healthy weight. Without proper nutrients, children living with ALGS may also suffer with growth deficiencies and failure to thrive. Vitamins and supplements are a critical component in managing the condition but are often costly and represent a financial hardship for many families," commented Roberta Smith, President, Alagille Syndrome Alliance. "We are thrilled that the HealthWell Foundation recognizes the immense need for patients and their families. Having access to life-changing vitamins and supplements, without worrying about the cost, will bring much needed financial relief to the ALGS community and will provide a better quality of life for those living with the condition."

"The launch of the ALGS Vitamins and Supplements Fund represents a significant step forward in our efforts to expand resources to address patient needs that go beyond medication assistance," commented Fred Larbi, HealthWell Foundation Director of Operations. "We thank our dedicated donors for their generosity and for recognizing the financial impact accessing vitamins and supplements can have on people living with ALGS. We are pleased to be able to offer this valuable resource so no one living with ALGS in the United States has to go without life-changing vitamins and supplements because of the cost."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Alagille Syndrome Vitamins and Supplements Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation



A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 727,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.7 billion in financial support through more than 1.1 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 27th on the 2021 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Alagille Syndrome Alliance

Founded in 1993, the Alagille Syndrome Alliance (ALGSA) is a non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to mobilizing resources, facilitating connections, promoting unity, and advocating for a cure to inspire, empower, and enrich the lives of people affected by Alagille Syndrome. Representing the global community, the ALGSA seeks to connect individuals with ALGS to resources and education while furthering scientific understanding and treatment options for this complex condition. To learn more, visit the Alagille Syndrome Alliance.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

Ginny.Dunn@HealthWellFoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation