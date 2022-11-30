Tribune Tower Residences Honored at the 2022 Gold Key Awards

Design Industry's Most Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes Prominent Specialty Design Project by The Gettys Group Companies at Annual Ceremony in New York City

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tribune Tower Residences has been honored in the Specialty Design category of the 2022 Gold Key Awards for Excellence in Hospitality Design. Presented by Boutique Design magazine during the influential Boutique Design New York industry event, the Gold Key Awards honor the world's most innovative hospitality projects. The distinguished Tribune Tower Residences project was selected from more than 325 entries. The Gettys Group Companies, a renowned family of companies based in Chicago and focused on development, branding, interior design and procurement for global hospitality, commercial and multifamily projects, received the award for interior design.

The pool at the Tribune Tower Residences. The luxury development includes 55,000 square feet of public spaces and amenities spread out over 6 floors. (PRNewswire)

The iconic Tribune Tower, the longtime home of the Chicago Tribune, is a symbol of Chicago's history — and an architectural masterwork on the city's Magnificent Mile. In the 1920s, the building was sculpted upon the ambitious plans of an international design competition winner, resulting in this instantly recognizable Neo-Gothic masterpiece. Nearly 100 years later, The Gettys Group helped to transform the building to its new purpose: a collection of 162 elegant contemporary residences with 56 distinct floor plans and 55,000 square feet of amenities spread out over 6 floors.

Alongside partners Solomon Cordwell Buenz and The Walsh Group, The Gettys Group Companies oversaw the branding, interior design, and procurement for developers Golub and CIM Group.

"Our Interior Design team sought to honor the Tribune Tower's profound past while introducing its new life as a luxury destination for today's urban dweller," said The Gettys Group President Andrew Fay. "Inspired by the building's distinctive architecture, we cultivated spaces that combine history with a modern sensibility to appeal to residents well into the future. We are honored to have this singular project recognized by the esteemed Gold Key awards program and consider ourselves in the design industry's finest company alongside our fellow nominees."

About The Gettys Group Companies

The Gettys Group Companies is a family of hospitality-focused companies dedicated to creating inspired moments that stay with guests, residents and tenants, and the defined details that enrich brands. For more than 30 years, The Gettys Group Companies has executed integrated projects around the globe, as brand builders, designers, procurement experts and developers, collaborating with the world's leading owners and brands. For more information, visit gettys.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Gettys Group, Inc.