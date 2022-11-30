VSG Partners with TEXA to Expand Advanced Driver Assistance System Tools and Offer New Air Conditioning Charging for Automotive Service

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rotary, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced a partnership with TEXA, a global leader in the design, development and production of diagnostic tools for the vehicle repair industry, that will enable Rotary to expand its automotive service offerings.

The partnership will position Rotary to offer collision and repair shops a new mobile Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solution as well as fully automatic air conditioning (A/C) charging stations.

"With this exciting partnership, we strengthen our commitment to 'Serving the Shop' with the most comprehensive set of solutions on the market," said Ian Wendler, Vice President & General Manager for VSG – the Americas. "Rotary's expanded ADAS line and the debut of new A/C equipment complements our vehicle lifts, wheel service, calibration and alignment products, and will make ADAS and A/C processes more seamless and cost-effective."

The mobile ADAS solution offers repair service professionals a convenient and cost-efficient way to recalibrate cameras, radars, LIDARs and sensors when replacement is required and additional measures are necessary, such as replacing the windshield and bumper, repairing suspensions, aligning wheels, changing tires and replacing the engine control unit.

The new A/C machines will offer customers a quick and profitable way to recover, recycle and recharge R134a and R1234yf refrigerant gases.

"Our products are both highly technical and intuitive, enabling automotive mechanics and repair service personnel to achieve the greatest accuracy and precision," said Bruno Vianello, Founder and President of the TEXA Group.

"We're excited to partner with such an iconic and forward-thinking brand as Rotary and look forward to supporting these game-changing new products," added Dario Peruch, President and Managing Director of TEXA USA.

About Rotary:

Rotary is the leading manufacturer of vehicle lifts and wheel service products for use in professional automotive service, commercial truck and transit industries. In 1925, Peter Lunati designed, built and patented the first fully hydraulic automotive lift and gave rise to a new industry. Rotary's pursuit of innovation has built the world's most trusted lifts, designed to increase shop efficiency and productivity. Today, there are more Rotary Lift products used in vehicle repair facilities around the world than any other brand. Rotary is part of Vehicle Service Group, an operating company of Dover Corporation's Engineered Products sector. For more information, visit rotarylift.com.

About TEXA:

TEXA is a global leader in the design, development and production of multibrand diagnostic tools, exhaust gas analysers, air conditioning recharge stations and telediagnostic devices for cars, bikes, trucks, boats and farm machinery. TEXA has an extensive, worldwide distribution network with an ultra-modern production plant based in Monastier di Treviso, Italy. For more information, visit texa.com.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 95 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer. For more information, visit www.vsgdover.com.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

