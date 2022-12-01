Digi-Key Electronics to Match Donations to KiCad Dec. 1-7, 2022

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, has announced that it will match donations made to KiCad from Dec. 1-7, 2022, up to $15,000.

Digi-Key is matching donations made to KiCad from Dec. 1-7, 2022. (PRNewswire)

KiCad is an open-source software suite for Electronic Design Automation (EDA). The goal of KiCad is to provide the best possible cross-platform electronics design application for professional electronics designers. Every effort is made to hide the complexity of advanced design features so KiCad remains approachable by new and inexperienced users, as well as meeting the needs of professional users.

"We believe it's important for design tools and resources to be easily accessible and user-friendly for engineers around the world, and KiCad is a great example of a free, open-source application that helps make professional electronics designers' jobs easier," said Cody Walseth, digital product owner at Digi-Key Electronics. "We continue to be proud supporters of KiCad and the fundraising efforts that help them enhance their capabilities and bring their open-source software to even more engineers around the world."

"Digi-Key has been a long-time sponsor of the KiCad project and we welcome their continued support through the 2022 end of year fund drive campaign," said Wayne Stambaugh, project manager of KiCad.

For more information about KiCad, visit kicad.org. For more information about Digi-Key and its history of support for KiCad, visit the website.

