Kasm Technologies Releases KasmVNC v1 Open-source VNC Server with Web-Native, Agentless, 4K, 60+ FPS, Lossless Streaming Capability

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasm Technologies, has announced the release of KasmVNC v1. KasmVNC is a web-native open-source rendering technology used for streaming desktop, application and web containers to the browser. This release of KasmVNC is the first official, non-beta release, and includes a variety of new features making it the most advanced VNC Server available.

To learn more about the KasmVNC open-source project or download the source code: https://github.com/kasmtech/KasmVNC

KasmVNC is the streaming tech for Workspaces container images. It was built for the next generation of streaming services with GPU and Arm processor support in collaboration with VirtualGL and Arm. KasmVNC is a major departure from other VNC flavors, breaking from the RFB specification to support modern technologies and enhance security:

Web-based/Agentless - Designed for web-native remote desktops with a web server/sockets.

Streaming Performance - Increased frame rate and performance of the web client. Users will notice a 150%+ increase in frame rate over previous versions.

Cybersecurity – Enhanced security with HTTPS transport and disabled legacy VNC RFB HTTP Basic authentication method.

Lossless Mode - Lossless streaming utilizing the Quite OK Image "QOI" compression format to achieve full image accuracy at the highest frame rate possible. *Note: Lossless mode intended for high throughput, low latency local LAN implementation as it can consume greater than 1 Gbps with HD+ resolutions at 60fps.

"Kasm v1 represents the culmination of a number of performance, security, and usability enhancements," said Matt McClaskey, Kasm Technologies CTO, "these features, along with additional platform support and the documentation-as-code project make KasmVNC the most advanced VNC server available and ready to take on enterprise environments."

Additional features highlighted in this release include:

This code is complimented by the Kasm Workspaces open-source images that are available directly through Kasm's Docker Verified Publisher images on DockerHub in Technical Collaboration with Docker.

For more information on the features/benefits of KasmVNC: https://www.kasmweb.com/kasmvnc

To try out Workspaces on our Cloud Personal SaaS: https://www.kasmweb.com/cloud-personal

ABOUT KASM WORKSPACES



Kasm Workspaces is revolutionizing the way that organizations stream digital workspaces using open-source, web-native, container streaming technology for devops CI/CD delivery of remote workloads to the browser. Kasm is a highly customizable platform, with a developer API that can be tailored for any workload, to any scale. Workspaces is where the work is, and can be deployed to the cloud (Public or Private), on-premise (Supporting Air-Gapped Networks), or in a hybrid environment.

