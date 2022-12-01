Michelob ULTRA and the NBA Debut its 22-23 NBA Team Can Collection with a First-Ever Digital Art Reveal to Celebrate the Joy the Game Brings

The beer brand partners with the NBA to unveil its second series of NBA Team Cans with an immersive digital pop-up experience, featuring a performance by 21 Savage

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 19 special-edition cans, six artists, and one NBA season where joy runs deep. Michelob ULTRA is teaming up with the NBA to unveil the 2022-2023 Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans to coincide with Art Basel.

Michelob ULTRA and the NBA Debut its 22-23 NBA Team Can Collection with a First-Ever Digital Art Reveal to Celebrate the Joy the Game Brings (PRNewswire)

To debut year two of the collection, the beer brand and playmaker at the intersection of sports, tech and culture, is bringing basketball fans the ultimate digital art pop-up experience where some of the biggest sports and entertainment stars will come together to celebrate the joy that beer and basketball brings to NBA fans everywhere.

"Michelob ULTRA is proud to partner with the NBA to bring fans a new way to support their favorite team and enjoy the game they love," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "As the beer brand known for superior enjoyment, the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans represent the joy and passion that fans have for their teams. We're excited to bring this year's Team Cans to life with a first-ever digital art experience and remind fans everywhere: no matter who you root for, it's only worth it if you enjoy it."

Before the collection hits stands nationwide, fans heading to Miami's hottest contemporary arts festival can catch the brand's signature blend of sports, technology, and culture on full display at Michelob ULTRA x NBA digital art pop-up and experience:

A headline performance by Grammy-award winning artist, 21 Savage

NBA Legends and former Miami Heat players, Alonzo Mourning and Gary Payton , NBA skills trainer, Chris Brickley , and WNBA All-Star, Nneka Ogwumike , compete in the Michelob ULTRA's Courtside Countdown Challenge

A DJ set by the Miami Heat's very own DJ Irie

An interactive LED court where attendees can choose the team they want to rep, and pair up for a quick-fire game of basketball shots and watch as the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Can art reveals itself.

A sneak peek at the full line up the 22-23 NBA Team Cans and more

Ready for tip off? RSVP here for this one day only, exclusive event. The Michelob ULTRA x NBA digital art pop-up experience will be open to fans on Thursday, December 1 from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. ET at the MAPS Backlot in Wynwood.

The 2022-2023 NBA Team Cans were designed by a starting lineup of six dynamic artists with their own unique style who bring the new collection to life in a way that represents the pride, joy, and culture of each city's team, including:

Jacob Rochester – Took a lo-fi analog approach, infusing collaged and scanned imagery throughout the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic team cans. – Took a lo-fi analog approach, infusing collaged and scanned imagery throughout the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks andteam cans.

Chuck Anderson – Returns to the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans roster to bring bold, powerful, intense and thoughtful designs to instantly recognizable and iconic teams, including the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. – Returns to the Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans roster to bring bold, powerful, intense and thoughtful designs to instantly recognizable and iconic teams, including the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz.

Bradley Ward – H-town based artist reps his hometown team, the Houston Rockets, by infusing classic elements from the "Clutch City". Bradley also designed the New Orleans Pelicans Team Can, which boldly features the team's colors of midnight blue, red, gold and white. – H-town based artist reps his hometown team, the Houston Rockets, by infusing classic elements from the "Clutch City". Bradley also designed the New Orleans Pelicans Team Can, which boldly features the team's colors of midnight blue, red, gold and white.

Josanna Torrocha – Took inspiration from the role currency plays in basketball slang to create designs for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers. – Took inspiration from the role currency plays in basketball slang to create designs for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Eric Elms – A visual story can be found throughout Eric Elms' designs, as he took inspiration from each team's fandoms and the slogans they use to cheer on their teams including the: Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets. – A visual story can be found throughoutdesigns, as he took inspiration from each team's fandoms and the slogans they use to cheer on their teams including the: Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets.

BigShot Robot – The Milwaukee -based artist known for creating colorful explosions and explorations of curiosity, vibrancy, humor, and movement, drew inspiration from his relationship with the city and the Milwaukee Bucks team to pay homage to its two championship seasons. – The-based artist known for creating colorful explosions and explorations of curiosity, vibrancy, humor, and movement, drew inspiration from his relationship with the city and the Milwaukee Bucks team to pay homage to its two championship seasons.

The collection comes just in time for the NBA's holiday game schedule and gives fans another way to cheer on their favorite team while enjoying their favorite beer with a one-of-a-kind Michelob ULTRA can created just for them.

This year's Michelob ULTRA NBA Team Cans are available for a limited time beginning December 5, 2022, at local beverage retailers and arenas in participating markets. For more information, visit MichelobULTRA.com or follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

