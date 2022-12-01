RI Marketplace and Buildout Launch Listing Syndication Aimed to Meet the Demands of Their Growing User Bases

The collaboration will allow active CRE investors to see more deals and for brokers to get more qualified leads

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RI Marketplace ("Marketplace"), the leading online auction platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced they are teaming up with Buildout , a commercial real estate platform for brokers and brokerages, to showcase properties for sale on Marketplace's listings page .

RI Marketplace (PRNewswire)

Buildout and Marketplace's collaboration harnesses their unique technologies and services to provide the CRE industry with a better customer experience.

Buildout, which provides a streamlined and efficient marketing process for its customers, will now offer the option to display its client's property listings on Marketplace. Buildout subscribers will be able to automatically publish active sale listings to Marketplace's listings page at no cost. Changes to listings made in Buildout will automatically synchronize with Marketplace. Leads generated from Marketplace will appear in the client's dashboard on Buildout.

"This syndication is a perfect example of two CRE technology leaders coming together to bring our industry forward. With Buildout's quality CRM, marketing, and prospecting solutions and Marketplace's network of 100K+ active investors, we are confident this collaboration will offer our respective clients a place to connect, which will translate into successful CRE transactions," said James Shevlin President and Chief Operating Officer at CWCapital and Marketplace. "We look forward to introducing our CRE auction experts as an additional tool to help sell Buildout's deals. Marketplace is always looking to expand its broker relationships as they are front and center in every transaction that we are a part of, be it a traditional listing or an online auction event."

"We're really excited to work with Marketplace as they offer a uniquely valuable service to our customer base--deep expertise and access to CRE auctions plus exposure and visibility to a highly trusted, curated network of active buyers. We're blown away with their high-touch customer experience and 80%+ sell-through rate and we know our customers will be too," said Kris Krisco, Co-CEO at Buildout.

"Given the headwinds facing the US economy, joining forces with Marketplace is very timely as it gives our customers a powerful channel to market and transact their listings with a very high certainty of execution. We're proud to announce this new offering with the Marketplace team and we anticipate significant value for our customers in the short- and long-term," said John Busch, Vice President of Operations and Syndication Lead at Buildout.

To learn more about Marketplace's capabilities, visit https://www.cwcapital.com/our-businesses/online-commercial-real-estate-sales-platform/

About Marketplace

Marketplace is the leading auction platform for commercial real estate transactions, bringing buyers, sellers and brokers together to efficiently list, market and close deals. The platform allows local, national and global investors the opportunity to quickly review and bid on assets throughout the country. Marketplace is managed by a dedicated team of commercial asset experts with more than $11 billion in online real estate sales. Since its inception in May 2017, the platform has completed more than $3.4 billion in transactions.

About CWCapital

CWCapital is a highly rated special servicer, investment management, and analytics firm with over $220 billion UPB of name servicing rights. CWCapital provides value maximization services and solutions for clients throughout the entire investment life cycle. The company is comprised of experienced real estate specialists managing one of the largest Special Servicing platforms. CWCapital offers deep market experience in acquisition services, underwriting, due diligence, investment management, dispositions, CMBS research, bond analytics – all powered by RealINSIGHT , a state-of-the-art asset management software.

About Buildout

Buildout, the leading commercial real estate marketing platform for the US middle market, is trusted by over 22,000 brokers to find, win, market and sell or lease more listings faster, at top dollar.

Media contact:

Kristina Corso

Prosek Partners for Marketplace

kcorso@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RI Marketplace