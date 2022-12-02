Trafilea Group Acquires The BodCon

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trafilea, the e-Commerce group that builds and expands transformative brands online and the parent company of size-inclusive shapewear and intimates brands Shapermint and Truekind, signed an agreement to acquire The BodCon, the first and only annual virtual conference focused on body confidence and the movement towards radical self-acceptance, and its corresponding BodPod podcast. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jess Hunichen and Emily Ward, co-founders of The BodCon and Shine Talent Group (PRNewswire)

This acquisition is timely because 65% of people believe our society has a lot more work to do to become more body positive and size-inclusive (source), and due to the rise of the alarming "heroin chic" thin-is-in trend (source). With the aim to build purposeful brands that positively impact our society, Trafilea has already been a pioneer in body confidence. Shapermint launched in 2018 with the mission to empower their community to celebrate their shape and wear confidence. Having garnered 8 million customers since its launch, Shapermint offers a growing collection of supremely comfortable SupportiveWear for every body, which includes bras, shapewear, underwear, leggings, and more, at affordable prices.

The BodCon was co-founded in 2021 by Jess Hunichen and Emily Ward, co-founders of Shine Talent Group, a global talent management and influencer relations agency, after they witnessed the incredible conversations taking place in the social space around body confidence. Hunichen and Ward sought to amplify these voices and further the impact of this movement. The BodCon has since become the preeminent, award-winning conference focused on body confidence and self-love. Garnering media coverage from Forbes, Entrepreneur, E!, People, and more, The BodCon and BodPod have featured highly recognized speakers and guests, such as Jameela Jamil, actress & creator of inclusivity platform I Weigh; Sarah Nicole Landry, body confidence activist behind @thebirdspapaya; #effyourbeautystandards creator Tess Holliday, and celebrated plus-size model, Hunter McGrady. Hunichen and Ward will continue to stay on board following the acquisition, and The BodCon will operate as a standalone brand.

Commenting on the acquisition, Santiago Zabala, Trafilea Co-Founder and CEO, said: "The BodCon is a perfect complement to Trafilea's brand portfolio. It will contribute greatly to Shapermint's longstanding mission of empowering people to celebrate their shape and wear confidence. We're excited to grow The BodCon and Shapermint's vibrant and passionate communities built on body confidence, empowerment and self-love. We look forward to scaling the conference and podcast by leveraging Emily and Jess's extensive network of impactful content creators, brands, and supporters."

Hunichen and Ward said, "The BodCon team is excited to join the Trafilea family and knows that The BodCon will thrive under its leadership. Trafilea has invested significantly in furthering the body confidence movement through its products and campaigns, making it an incredibly aligned partner. We feel strongly that Trafilea's resources and international reach will allow The BodCon to become an even larger and more powerful voice within the body confidence community."

The next BodCon annual conference will take place Sunday, March 5, 2023. For more information, visit TheBodCon.com.

About Trafilea

Trafilea is an e-commerce group that builds direct-to-consumer global brands, all powered by meaningful purposes. A leader of the DTC intimates & apparel digital transformation, Trafilea delivers experiences, launches movements, and lights up communities of millions in the US and worldwide. The team is composed of fast-paced and ambitious doers, data-driven thinkers, passionate marketers, and tech innovators from around the world, working hand-in-hand to transform industries by solving problems and improving lives. Remote since its inception, Trafilea's remote-working landscape allows for its fast growth and global talent across its brands, giving way to its title as one of Forbes' Top 25 Companies For Remote Jobs.

Media Contact:

Jourdann Lubliner of Electrify PR

jourdann.lubliner@electrify-pr.com

The BodCon (PRNewswire)

Trafilea logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trafilea