FIRST STUDENT AMARILLO WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Expand Union Density at Largest School Bus Company in North America

AMARILLO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 80 percent voting in favor of union representation, 99 drivers and monitors at First Student of Amarillo, Texas, have joined Teamsters Local 577.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to these workers on standing up for one another by exercising their rights and fighting for a voice on the job," said Jose Mireles, Local 577 President. "These men and women are part of a working-class movement we are building in Texas – to expand not just our density in the school bus industry, but the power of organized labor in the Lone Star State."

The workers are now covered under the First Student National Master Agreement – the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States – with a supplemental agreement to be negotiated at a later date.

"Having a national contract with First Student influenced our decision to join the Teamsters, and it made the process of unionizing pretty easy," said Driver Renee Short. "It feels great to win because I know that we'll now have a chance to address the issues we need to address and make a positive change in our workplace."

"I'm excited that we'll get to address things like seniority, medical benefits, holiday pay and much more," said Driver Johnny Turner. "The message I have for other workers who are thinking about forming their union is they should engage in this fight and do all that they can – not only to help us or themselves, but to help everyone. Especially our children, the citizens of tomorrow."

Teamsters Local 577 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout North Texas. For more information, go to teamsterslocalunion577.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 577