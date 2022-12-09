Vuzix to Discuss the AR Industry and its Smart Glasses Solutions at the Oppenheimer 5G Virtual Summit on December 13

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in the upcoming Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues conference being held virtually on Tuesday, December 13. Vuzix CEO and President Paul Travers will share his industry and company insights during his 2:55pm ET presentation, which will be webcast live and also available for replay afterward. Registration for this presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer26/vuzi/2848248. Institutional investors are welcome to schedule a 1-on-1 meeting with company management at this event via the conference website or their Oppenheimer salesperson.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 274 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2023 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

