SHIELDS PETITTI FILE REQUEST FOR ARBITRATION WITH THE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE ON BEHALF OF COACH SEAN KUGLER

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Shields Petitti filed a Request for Arbitration on December 14, 2022, citing multiple claims against the Arizona Cardinals on behalf of their former Offensive Line Coach and Run Game Coordinator, Sean Kugler. Kugler, who is a well-respected, offensive coach throughout the National Football League, was sent home from Mexico City on November 21, 2022, prior to the Cardinals Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers for unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard.

Shields Petitti Employment Law

"The allegations against Coach Kugler are simply untrue and have caused Sean, his wife and family enormous personal and professional damage," stated Michael Petitti, Shields Petitti. "Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause."

The Cardinals dismissed Kugler from the organization without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.

"Respecting women is a core value for me, and something I have instilled in my children and the players that I coach," Coach Kugler stated. "The mysterious allegations by the Cardinals are untrue, and I want to clear my name. Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity, my family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation. There are incredible people that work in the game – from league level to my players, fellow coaches, and incredible support staff. I simply want to get back to doing what I love, and would like my family to have peace."

Contact: Michael Petitti Shields Petitti Employment Law

602.718.3330

mjp@shieldspetitti.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shields Petitti Employment Law