Capewell Names Mark Lavender Operations Director of Capewell Europe

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capewell, a global leader in engineering and manufacturing of aviation aerial delivery and life support solutions, announced it has named Mark Lavender as the Operations Director for Capewell Europe Limited (CEL) – Capewell's UK-based subsidiary in the United Kingdom – to lead CEL's UK, European, and Commonwealth operations.

"I am delighted and grateful to have been appointed to be Capewell Europe's Operations Director in the UK," said Lavender. "Capewell's Mission, Vision and Values coupled with a heritage of more than 140 years of supporting the military are well aligned with my own beliefs and ambitions. I look forward to supporting Capewell's continued growth and preserving its position as a world leader in aviation aerial delivery and associated life-support systems for military forces and humanitarian organisations."

Operating in the aviation aerial delivery arena for more than 30 years, Mark has built a vast network of knowledge and has a proven track record of experiences, alongside an exceptional global customer delivery portfolio.

As a military professional in the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), he served in a number of posts in the aerial delivery arena including; Operator, Trainer, Operations Officer and Trade Examiner, also completing exchange postings and qualifying on NATO and Five-Eye Allies airdrop systems. His 24 years' service culminated with 3 years as the Lead Trials Officer within the Joint Aerial Delivery Trials Evaluation Unit (JADTEU), part of the Air Warfare Centre. While at JADTEU, he led and managed a number of high-profile projects including the first airdrops from the A400M aircraft in support of the Airbus Certification Programme. In addition, he sat as a Subject Matter Expert on the Cabin Safety Cargo Hold Panel for the A400M, which involved evaluating the design proposals presented by Airbus. For this, and specifically for keeping the A400M programme operationally focused, Mark was recognised in the Queens New Year's Honours list of 2015 and awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

Transiting to industry following his military service, Mark held the position of Post Design Services (PDS) Engineering Lead within IrvinGQ for all their airdrop systems and led customer acceptance and training serials across the business portfolio, Mark held this post for 4 years before moving to Business Development.

As Business Development Manager in IrvinGQ, Mark was responsible to capture customer requirements and define the system solution(s) and draft proposals. With his vast knowledge of training and track record of successful deliveries, Mark continued to lead customer acceptance and training, up until his departure from the company in August 2022.

Within Capewell, Mark has a broad responsibility for all areas of the business, including regulatory and statutory director responsibility. Mark will also support the wider Capewell Team in securing new markets as it looks to grow the business. Mark has a BSc (Hons) degree from the Open University, is a Member of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET) and has been accredited as an Incorporated Engineer (I-Eng).

In commenting on Lavender's appointment, Lane Wiggers, Capewell CEO said "Mark's distinguished achievements and notably comprehensive experience of aviation aerial delivery will, without doubt, make a decisive leadership contribution to enhancing Capewell's reputation as a trusted provider of advanced aerial delivery and life support systems, now and in the future. We, in Capewell, are truly excited to have him join our team."

Ed Davis, Capewell Europe's Strategic Director, added "Mark's arrival at Capewell Europe could not be more timely. He joins Capewell Europe just at the point when Capewell is leading the way in offering a step-change aerial delivery capability to the UK MOD as it transitions the UK Armed Forces' aerial delivery capabilities from the Lockheed C130 to Airbus A400M aircraft."

"Set against the evolving and enduring challenges of our changing world," continued Lavender, "I particularly relish the opportunity to contribute to Capewell's strategic ambition of growing the business as a systems supplier and solution provider across the UK, Europe, and the Commonwealth. It is an ambition that I have no doubt Capewell will achieve given its heritage of success in innovative, agile, and dependable engineering for the mission and protecting life. It is indeed a proud moment for me to be joining Capewell."

